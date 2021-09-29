Menu
David Bargas
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021

David Bargas

1987-2021

David was an incredible human being. He was extremely smart, good hearted, very compassionate and caring. He was humble and he loved everyone. He leaves behind mom Mirna Leiva-gullord, dad Rene Bargas, stepdad Jon Gullord. Brother Christian Gullord, sisters Emily Gullord and Veronica Nicole (Nikki) Bargas. Aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces and his beloved grandma Chichi. Services will be held at St. Felicitas Church in San Leandro CA on October 5 with a viewing at 1:30 p.m. and mass at 2:30 p.m.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Viewing
1:30p.m.
St. Felicitas Church
San Leandro, CA
Oct
5
Service
2:30p.m.
St. Felicitas Church
San Leandro, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David I´m glad I got to see you one last time I enjoyed catching up on old times. RIP
Jeffrey Reno
Friend
October 20, 2021
My condolences to Clemencia, Rene, and all the family. I´m sending Love, Prayers and Peace for you all. Look to the stars for David shines bright. God Bless You Dianna
Dianna Lopez
Other
October 5, 2021
I´m so sorry Rene you have my deepest condolences.
Jose Aparicio
October 5, 2021
I just can´t believe, he´s gone. He will always be in my heart
Kevin Francis
Friend
October 1, 2021
My sincere condolences. I am so sorry for your loss.
Michael Lernhart
September 29, 2021
