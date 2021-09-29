David Bargas

1987-2021

David was an incredible human being. He was extremely smart, good hearted, very compassionate and caring. He was humble and he loved everyone. He leaves behind mom Mirna Leiva-gullord, dad Rene Bargas, stepdad Jon Gullord. Brother Christian Gullord, sisters Emily Gullord and Veronica Nicole (Nikki) Bargas. Aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces and his beloved grandma Chichi. Services will be held at St. Felicitas Church in San Leandro CA on October 5 with a viewing at 1:30 p.m. and mass at 2:30 p.m.