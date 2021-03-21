Menu
David Carr Easton
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

David Carr Easton

1948 - 2021

David Carr Easton – earth builder, innovator, inventor, long time resident of the Napa Valley, died at his home on February 4, 2021 at the age of 72.

Born on February 25th, 1948 in Fullerton, California to George and Jane Easton, he was the great nephew of Elbert Hubbard, the founder of the Roycroft artisan community and the grandson of Arts & Crafts architect Louis B Easton.

Easton studied engineering and architecture at Stanford University where he received a BS in Product Design in 1970. Shortly after his college graduation, Easton fell in love with earth construction. He went on to become a fierce and life-long advocate for earth as a building material. His interest in rammed earth grew while searching for ways to build his own low-cost home. While little was known about rammed earth at the time, Easton rediscovered how moist clay soils compacted directly into movable forms could yield immediately load-supporting walls. It was, for him, an irresistible technology. As an industrial engineer, Easton strove to increase efficiencies. Unlike adobe, rammed earth involved no waiting for bricks to sun-dry.

In 1978, Easton founded and directed until his passing, Rammed Earth Works. He is credited with inventing the California forming system, a method now in use on five continents for rammed earth. In 1982 Chelsea Green published Easton's The Rammed Earth House, with photographs by his wife Cynthia Wright. Easton was the first to obtain building permits for stabilized earth construction issued in California's seismic zone 4. Some years later, he developed the PISE method of high-pressure air installation for earth walls. He and his company were involved in the design, permitting, and construction of over three hundred stabilized earth residential and commercial projects including clients such as SosteNica, Fetzer Vineyards, Stags Leap Wine Cellars, Long Meadow Ranch Winery, the Las Vegas Springs Preserve, Disney Worldwide Services, River Ranch Farmworker Housing, Camp Arroyo Environmental Education Center, the Windhover Contemplative Center on the Stanford campus, the Rukinga Garment Factory in Kenya, Natural Resources Headquarters in Sacramento.

On numerous occasions, Easton and his wife took earthen construction overseas, including to Nicaragua, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and Africa, to teach and build orphanages, schools and other structures for communities in need. One of Easton's greatest ambitions was to find a low-cost method for building high quality, attractive and livable homes for the third-world.

Thirty years after founding Rammed Earth Works, concerned about the impacts of global climate change, Easton co-founded Watershed Materials. Seeking to reduce carbon emissions from cement, he invented the Watershed earth block which achieved a 50% reduction in cement and a 65% reduction in embodied energy compared to conventional concrete masonry.

What began as a passion for durable, recyclable, healthy building materials eventually evolved into a medium for artistic expression. Beginning in 2014, Easton and his sons collaborated with artist Andy Goldsworthy on three projects. In recent years Easton and his son Khyber have gained notoriety for producing and installing four inch thick precast panels as lobby art and cladding.

Easton is survived by his two sisters Janet Kavanaugh and Miriam Rutz, his wife of 30 years Cynthia Wright, his four birth children, Darth, Khyber, Terra and Taj and wife Cynthia's two sons Jack and Evan. He also adored his three granddaughters Adiya, Juniper and Hana. A series of memorial work projects are being planned for a later post-pandemic date.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 21, 2021.
David, You will be missed, your efforts have contributed to saving our planet and leading a movement to return to an earth based existence. May God Bless You
Wayne Hughes
Other
November 13, 2021
Knew David from Jr.High through High School. Great guy.
Richard Perez
School
September 1, 2021
From my first contact with David in 1991 till his death, he has had an enormous influence on the path of my life. I´m so grateful for his courage, vision, and ability to connect with others. He believed he could change the scope of what´s available for building with, and he did. He believed that building with the humblest of all materials on the planet, was appropriate for our times, and he was way ahead of public environmental awareness. David´s vision inspired me to bring rammed earth to Canada, and without his leadership, I doubt that I would have thought that possible. He has been a giant in the rammed earth world, bringing science and technology to a primitive building technique, and his fingerprints are all over my career. I already miss him a ton, and wish his family all the best in this time of transition.
Meror Krayenhoff
April 8, 2021
We were lucky enough to be friends with and to work for David in Hana, HI where we became a part of his extended family. Life together was a fun learning experience that will always be remembered fondly. David was truly one of the greatest teachers in our lives who led by example and showed how hard work balanced with recreation with family and friends results in the kind of happiness that is the birthright of all Gods children. Our existence together with David and Cynthia and all their children taught us that the bond that links our true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other´s life.
Joe and Miho Brower
March 25, 2021
Mike Korchinsky
March 23, 2021
David was the father of modern rammed earth in North America and his contribution to it being a modern building material has changed what is possible for how we live and coexist on the planet. Without his perseverance, ingenuity and invention, rammed earth would not be where it is today.
I was lucky enough to spend a couple of days with David about 15 months ago, touring some of his project and learning about how he had developed his rammed earth technologies. He was and remains an inspiration to us in our endeavors to make the world a better place.
His passing is a great loss to the building community and I send my thoughts and best wishes to his family.
Michael Palethorpe
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
Sorry to hear about the loss of this fine man. He had a vision and carried it through. Perfect . This world needs more like Mr. Easton. We knew him somewhat from his work building a rammed-earth house near us back in early 1980s. We were friends with the owners and would visit often to see the progress and construction style. My wife Joyce and I send our best thoughts and wishes to all the family.
Brian Bender
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of David's death. His rammed earth buildings are amazing. I am a relative, through the Hubbard line. A few years ago, two sisters, a cousin (another Hubbard) and I visited David's worksite in Napa. He explained about his rammed earth projects and lent us a book of family photographs. His death is a great loss.
Elizabeth Kenney
March 21, 2021
