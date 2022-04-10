David Wayne Schreiner

1958 - 2022

David Wayne Schreiner, 63, of Antelope, California, went to heaven on March 17, 2022. Born November 15, 1958, at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo, California, David was the oldest of Ronald and Florence Schreiner's four children.

David grew up in Napa, California. He attended Pueblo Vista Elementary School, Redwood Jr. High, and Vintage High, graduating in 1976.

At a young age, David was enthusiastic about doing yard work around the house. While in high school, he worked part-time at Hagedorn's Christmas Tree Farm. At Vintage, he took many elective courses in Ornamental Horticulture, taught by Mr. Ralph Early. His senior year in high school he started working at Van Winden's Nursery.

David continued studying Ornamental Horticulture at Napa Jr. College, where he earned his A.A. Degree. After college he worked at Payless Garden Center in Vallejo then moved on to Sonoda Nursery in Sacramento. After that he began his career as a sales representative for Patio Products and most recently at Central Garden and Pet.

David married Susan Fuller in 1984 and they settled in the Sacramento area. Their son, Chad, was born in 1986, followed by daughter, Chelsea, in 1988. David and Susan divorced in 1999. David married Tedi Riggs in 2007. They divorced in 2014. David remained friends with both Susan and Tedi.

David enjoyed baseball and many other sports. He was an excellent tennis and ping pong player. David was a well-known youth soccer coach and mentor for Antelope AYSO and touched many young lives through his coaching. He coached his son Chad's soccer teams for many years and has been coaching his grandson Benjamin's soccer teams these past few years. David's children and grandson were his pride and joy.

David loved working in his beautiful yard and garden, and hosting family and neighborhood gatherings. He enjoyed traveling, attending sporting events, and spending time with family and friends. David was thoughtful, considerate, and generous. He was always there when you needed him. He was quick to volunteer to help a friend or family member.

David left us suddenly and way too young. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

David is survived by his son Chad Schreiner, daughter Chelsea Schreiner, and grandson Benjamin, all of Antelope, California; brothers Paul Schreiner (Suzanne) of Lodi, Mark Schreiner (Kim) of Napa, and sister Marci Wetterlund (John) of Fairfield; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Florence Schreiner.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, April 21st at 1:00 pm, at the Tulocay Cemetery Chapel, 411 Coombsville Rd. in Napa, with a reception to follow.