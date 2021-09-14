David Simich

1949 - 2021

With Great Sorrow, we announce the passing of David Herschel Simich. He passed away on Monday September 6, at home in the loving care of his wife, Sue, his brother Stephen, sister- in-law Margaret, and cousin Karon.

David was born on March 22, 1949 at Parks Victory Hospital to Myron Vincent and Marjorie Elizabeth Simich. The family has lived in Napa for many decades, acquiring Napa Marble & Granite Works in 1946. David grew up in the family business, helping his father & mother. He attended elementary school at St. John's Catholic school, Napa, high school at St. Vincent Ferrer in Vallejo, Ca. David received his Associate in Arts degree from Napa Junior College, and his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Finance) from California State University, Sacramento.

During his college years, David enlisted in the California National Guard, becoming a Sergeant in the 579th Engineer Battalion

Following University, David worked in the Solano County Assessor's office for several years, returning to Napa Marble & Granite Works to work with his brother, Stephen, upon the retirement of their father, Myron. While there he became a Certified Memorialist. David created personalized memorials for many Napa County families. He was a long time member of the California Monument Association, eventually becoming a Board Member and serving as President of the Association from 1998 to 2004.

During the 1980's and 1990's, David worked closely with the Basalt Pre-Cast division, in assisting of the construction of many granite and stone clad buildings, in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and Reno, NV. Many of the address signs and boulders throughout the Napa Valley were created by David.

He did find time to relax, taking many weekend trips throughout California in his 1972 911t Porsche with the Porsche club of America. He also enjoyed his time at the Raymond, CA. quarry, hunting with friends and enjoying their comradery. Relaxing time at home, he played one of his 6 guitars and his piano. He had a great love of music.

David was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Native Sons of the Golden West and a long time volunteer Board Member (Treasurer) of the George C. Yount Pioneer Cemetery in Yountville. And, with his love of trains, he was a long time member of the Western Railway Museum in Rio Vista, CA. David also enjoyed the Napa Rifle and Pistol Club as a member.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Sue, sister, Edith Scribner, Walnut Creek, (Don), brother Stephen Simich (Margaret), nephew, Nicholas, Napa, niece, Audrey, Sparks, NV. nephew Frank Simich (Laura) Fairfield, CA, nephew, Myron Simich (Meloney) Barrie, Canada and niece Francine Cole. Cousins Karon Tyler, Napa , Lynn Wilmes, (Andrea) Napa Marie Smith(Fred), Belinda Nethery (Don), Pocatello, Idaho, Don Simmons of Yuma AZ. Numerous other family members. David is also remembered by many close friends from elementary school, high school and college.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Marjorie, his sister, Yvonne, his brothers Edward and Vincent (Renee), nephew Donnie Scribner, niece Suzie Armstrong, cousins, Elaine Wilmes, Marsha Simmons, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, that he was very fond of.

We also want to thank Jerome and Michael for their wonderful and attentive care to David, while he was home.

David will be deeply missed by Sue, family and friends. Gone way too soon.

Interment will be private at the family plot, Holy Cross Cemetery, St. Helena. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering beginning at 1:30 pm Friday, September 17, 2021 at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel's reception facility, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa.

In lieu of flowers , the family requests donations to the Parkinson's foundation or a charity of your choice.