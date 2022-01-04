Dr. David Suttie

1948 - 2021

"Dr. David" Suttie passed away suddenly but peacefully in his home in Napa, CA at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 29th 2021.

David was born on April 12, 1948 in Henyang Hunan, China to missionary parents Rev. Melvin and Mary Elizabeth Suttie. He, and his two older sisters Lois Jean and Marilyn Joy, lived in China the first two years of his life before the family hastily and narrowly escaped the Boxer Rebellion in 1950 by fleeing China. They settled in the states in Rock Island, Illinois.

He graduated in 1972 from the University of Illinois Dental School where he met his sweetheart, Rosie Sadowski. After graduation, they married in 1972 and traveled cross country to Los Angeles where David studied at UCLA and earned a specialty degree for Children's Dentistry culminating in his becoming a Pedodontist in 1974.

They ventured up the west coast until they landed in the most beautiful town of Napa, CA or as they called it "A little slice of Heaven on Earth." Dr. David and Rosie settled here in January 1975 and set up a Napa Pediatric practice. He's been a staple in the community and was a practicing Pediatric Dentist for almost 47 years. He believed his work kept him young and that's why he did it for so long. Since he loved what he did so much, he never worked a day in his life.

Dr. David and Rosie raised their four loving children: Stephanie, Elise, Christine, and Michael in Napa, and cherished their marriage of almost 50 years. We will miss the love, light and antics that he has brought into all of our lives. His strong Spiritual life helped him keep an even keel where he found peace and joy.

For those who want to pay their final respects, see him one last time, and celebrate the life of David Suttie, aka Dr. David, there will be a viewing/rosary as well as a funeral/reception.

VIEWING and ROSARY Thursday 1-6-22 7:00 PM

Oakville Carmelites 20 Mount Carmel Oakville, CA

0.9 miles off St. Helena Highway

FUNERAL MASS Friday 1-7-22 11:00 AM

St. Apollinaris Church 3700 Lassen St. Napa, CA

RECEPTION Friday 1-7-22 12:00 NOON

St. Apollinaris Hall 3700 Lassen Street Napa, CA