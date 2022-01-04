Menu
Dr. David Suttie
FUNERAL HOME
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd
Napa, CA

Dr. David Suttie

1948 - 2021

"Dr. David" Suttie passed away suddenly but peacefully in his home in Napa, CA at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 29th 2021.

David was born on April 12, 1948 in Henyang Hunan, China to missionary parents Rev. Melvin and Mary Elizabeth Suttie. He, and his two older sisters Lois Jean and Marilyn Joy, lived in China the first two years of his life before the family hastily and narrowly escaped the Boxer Rebellion in 1950 by fleeing China. They settled in the states in Rock Island, Illinois.

He graduated in 1972 from the University of Illinois Dental School where he met his sweetheart, Rosie Sadowski. After graduation, they married in 1972 and traveled cross country to Los Angeles where David studied at UCLA and earned a specialty degree for Children's Dentistry culminating in his becoming a Pedodontist in 1974.

They ventured up the west coast until they landed in the most beautiful town of Napa, CA or as they called it "A little slice of Heaven on Earth." Dr. David and Rosie settled here in January 1975 and set up a Napa Pediatric practice. He's been a staple in the community and was a practicing Pediatric Dentist for almost 47 years. He believed his work kept him young and that's why he did it for so long. Since he loved what he did so much, he never worked a day in his life.

Dr. David and Rosie raised their four loving children: Stephanie, Elise, Christine, and Michael in Napa, and cherished their marriage of almost 50 years. We will miss the love, light and antics that he has brought into all of our lives. His strong Spiritual life helped him keep an even keel where he found peace and joy.

For those who want to pay their final respects, see him one last time, and celebrate the life of David Suttie, aka Dr. David, there will be a viewing/rosary as well as a funeral/reception.

INTERNMENT AT TULOCAY CEMETERY WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY AT A LATER DATE. FOR ALL CORRECT FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS GO TO WWW.TULOCAYCEMETERY.ORG

VIEWING and ROSARY Thursday 1-6-22 7:00 PM

Oakville Carmelites 20 Mount Carmel Oakville, CA

0.9 miles off St. Helena Highway

FUNERAL MASS Friday 1-7-22 11:00 AM

St. Apollinaris Church 3700 Lassen St. Napa, CA

RECEPTION Friday 1-7-22 12:00 NOON

St. Apollinaris Hall 3700 Lassen Street Napa, CA


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Service
7:00p.m.
Carmelites House of Prayer
20 Mount Carmel Drive, Oakville, CA
Funeral services provided by:
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
My deepest condolences. Dr. Suttie has been one of the people who made the world a better place to live with his loving caring and wonderful presence. We just started to go to his office more than a year ago and sure my 2 sons will have fond memories from him. RIP
Sara Tehranchian
March 15, 2022
I wanted to add my sincerest condolences to the Suttie family. Dr. Suttie was our family dentist for many years. He made taking three kids to the dentist a breeze! He was a character and a kind, caring man. He always had a big smile and a joke or two and I am sure is a bright jewel in heaven! He will be missed!
Maggie Ford
Other
January 23, 2022
So Very Sorry for your loss . Dr. David was a wonderful man & a genuinely caring & fantastic dentist. He was my dentist until I was 19yrs old . God Bless him & may he rest in peace ~Sandy
Sandy Most
January 23, 2022
I'm sorry for your loss and just reading his obituary, I know he affected so many lives. His legacy will live on by the people he touched. I did not know him but from his smile in the photo, he looks to be warm and caring and will be missed by many. Our dental community will miss his presence up in Napa. He will now be overseeing all of the people that he touched. God Bless.
Brian Q.
Other
January 20, 2022
Larry and John W. Brooker Co.
January 10, 2022
Dear Dr David Suttie Family, We were saddened to read of Dr Suttie´s passing. Our son went to school with Christine and our granddaughter went to him, "her fun Dentist" for years. Our Family sends Your Family prayers for comfort and know he will be remembered fondly by us all. With Our Heartfelt Sympathy Jerry Peggy Joan Emmalee Clifford Shelley and Zachary Larghi
Jerry Peggy Joan Emmalee Clifford Shelley and Zachary Larghi
January 9, 2022
We were shocked to see that Dr David has passed. We are sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends as he will be sorely missed. He was our daughter Alicia's dentist from 3 yrs old up until she age 16. Alicia knew Elise in school. He was the best children's dentist in town and enjoyed every visit our daughter went to. So accommodating, family orientated and always expressed his concerns about the patient's dental work. Peace be with you dear David Suttie. Lifting up our hearts to say goodbye and we will see you again in the future. In the name of the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit, Amen.
Joanna, Alicia and Ross Thompson
Other
January 9, 2022
Rick Milburn & Victoria Parker
January 8, 2022
We just heard the sad news of David´s passing here in Virginia. David will certainly be missed. We send our love and prayers to you and the entire family.
Deacon Jim and Maureen Eckert
Friend
January 8, 2022
What a blessing to have known Dr. Suttie! He had a wonderful way with children, especially with his Donald Duck voice. He commented at every appointment we had, how he loved my son's red hair & that would get a huge smile! On the day Dr. Suttie was laid to rest, there was a huge rainbow from end to end over Napa. I have a photo, but I can't get it to load. It was beautiful. There are no coincidences. We will miss you very much Dr. Suttie. Sending prayers to your wife & family.
Jennifer Z. Winters
Work
January 7, 2022
I had the pleasure of knowing David through Rosie at the Carmelite Monastery. He had the best sense of humor and was always smiling. He will be missed by all of us at the Monastery. He was a true human being and was an example to all of us, even those who only knew him casually. God rest his soul.
Bill Zdanoski, OCDS
Other
January 6, 2022
His smiling face was always such a joy to see. His deep faith was inspirational. My children and I are saddened at his passing. May the Perpetual Light shine upon him.
Christine Cattolica
January 6, 2022
Dr. David was our daughters dentist all their growing up. We loved his sense of humor, his noises and his love for children. We are so sorry for your loss, Dr. David was a very special man and will be missed by so many Napa people. Thank you to your family for sharing his life with all of us. God Bless you all.
Pat
January 5, 2022
Tracy Schmidt
January 5, 2022
The Pidgeon Family
January 5, 2022
Rosie we share your sorrow, your husband was a great man and we will always remember and miss him affectionally, our condolences to you, your children and all your family.
Jesus and Val Tspia
January 4, 2022
I am in Aomori, Japan and was telling a friend about Dr.Suttie today and my sisters sent this notice to me. My mom took us to him in 1978-until adulthood. We loved him.
Michael Clemons
Work
January 4, 2022
Oh Rosie such a loss for you, your family, & Napa. Hard to think about you without David, may your memories and your faith comfort you at this time.
Peg DeGraaf
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results