David F. Vorpahl

1940 - 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of David Vorpahl aka, "Grandad", who passed away peacefully at home on December 24th, after several years of chronic health complications.

David was born on August 29, 1940, to Art and Ann Vorpahl. He spent his childhood in San Diego, CA, creating lifelong friendships. After graduating from CSU San Diego, David met the love of his life, Carol, while working in Sequoia National Park. The pair married in 1963 in Wyoming and recently celebrated their 58th anniversary.

David's career centered around the restaurant industry in which he worked to become a successful Burger King franchisee in Northern CA. In 1979, the family moved to the Napa Valley where the couple raised their two daughters. In 1994, David expanded his business and became an El Pollo Loco franchisee.

David had many passions including reading, golf, gardening, BBQing, fly fishing, snorkeling, and traveling with family and friends. He loved the beach and frequented La Jolla, Carmel, and Hawaii. David traveled extensively with his family throughout Europe, and spent a memorable trip with Carol in China. The family is grateful that they took a final trip to La Jolla together this past summer to see family and dear friends.

Described by his friends as generous, hard working, thoughtful, and one of a kind, David was best known for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He was an excellent storyteller and lived life to the fullest without fear. He is survived by his wife- Carol, their children-Michelle and Jennifer of El Dorado Hills- and his sister, Linda Walker of San Diego. In addition, he is survived by his four devoted grandchildren: Katelynn, Lily, Jacob and Julia.

A private gathering will be planned to celebrate David's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Queen of the Valley Foundation.