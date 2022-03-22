Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dean VanNess
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy
Napa, CA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers

Dean Van Ness

1933 - 2022

Dean Duane Van Ness, 88 of Vacaville, formerly of American Canyon, died March 13, 2022 at a local hospital following a brief illness.

Dean was born Dec. 30, 1933 in Stanton, N.D., the son of the late Brin Carl and Anna Gunella Fretty Van Ness. At age 17 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served four years as an MP. Following his service in the Marine Corps, Dean settled in Vallejo where he met and later married the former Vivian Mae Williams. The couple made their home in American Canyon for more than forty years and together enjoyed square dancing and camping trips made to Lake Shasta and Wrights Lake with their family.

Dean spent his career as a Teamster driving for Hanna House Movers, Van Ness House Movers (his own firm), National Van Lines, Mustico Furniture, and finally Bruener's Furniture. He was active in the Elks and Moose Lodges in Vallejo and in his early life had coached his son's little league team "Dittman Van & Storage". In 2019, Dean suffered a stroke and moved from their American Canyon home to Magnolia Court Assisted Living in Vacaville.

Dean was preceded in death by his beloved wife Vivian in 2006, his parents, and siblings Alice Jane and Bud Van Ness. He is survived by his children: Larry Dean Van Ness, Tammy Flaherty and her husband Dan, and Gloria Loveseth; grandchildren: Larry's daughter Tricia Lynn Dykstra and her husband Steve, Tammy's daughters Alanna and Alicia, Gloria's son Travis; great grandchildren, Tricia's daughters Olivia and Kaitlyn; and by two sisters Linda Johnson and Ione Ogle.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 25, 2022 at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, with visitation from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. Committal will follow in the adjoining Napa Valley Memorial Park. The family asks that memorials be made to any organization of aid to Marine Corps Veterans.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA
Mar
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA
Funeral services provided by:
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Larry, and family.....I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts.
Darlene Fanjoy Vigo
School
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results