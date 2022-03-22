Dean Van Ness

1933 - 2022

Dean Duane Van Ness, 88 of Vacaville, formerly of American Canyon, died March 13, 2022 at a local hospital following a brief illness.

Dean was born Dec. 30, 1933 in Stanton, N.D., the son of the late Brin Carl and Anna Gunella Fretty Van Ness. At age 17 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served four years as an MP. Following his service in the Marine Corps, Dean settled in Vallejo where he met and later married the former Vivian Mae Williams. The couple made their home in American Canyon for more than forty years and together enjoyed square dancing and camping trips made to Lake Shasta and Wrights Lake with their family.

Dean spent his career as a Teamster driving for Hanna House Movers, Van Ness House Movers (his own firm), National Van Lines, Mustico Furniture, and finally Bruener's Furniture. He was active in the Elks and Moose Lodges in Vallejo and in his early life had coached his son's little league team "Dittman Van & Storage". In 2019, Dean suffered a stroke and moved from their American Canyon home to Magnolia Court Assisted Living in Vacaville.

Dean was preceded in death by his beloved wife Vivian in 2006, his parents, and siblings Alice Jane and Bud Van Ness. He is survived by his children: Larry Dean Van Ness, Tammy Flaherty and her husband Dan, and Gloria Loveseth; grandchildren: Larry's daughter Tricia Lynn Dykstra and her husband Steve, Tammy's daughters Alanna and Alicia, Gloria's son Travis; great grandchildren, Tricia's daughters Olivia and Kaitlyn; and by two sisters Linda Johnson and Ione Ogle.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 25, 2022 at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, with visitation from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. Committal will follow in the adjoining Napa Valley Memorial Park. The family asks that memorials be made to any organization of aid to Marine Corps Veterans.