Debra L. Whitecotton
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy
Napa, CA

Debra L. Whitecotton

1966 - 2021

Debra L Whitecotton passed away suddenly on Feb 12, 2021 in Stanislaus County, Calif. She was born April 27, 1966 in San Diego Co. She attended elementary school in Benicia and graduated from Vintage High School. She worked at Product Services Industries for several years where she learned many skills and made many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Coy E. Whitecotton, her mother Sandra Melson. She is survived by her sister Denise L. Choate, Sangor, CA, Dorothy . Whitecotton, Eagle Point Or. brother Dennis W. Whitcotton, Boise ID, and half-brother Dean E. Whitecotton Woodland CA. She also is survived by several Aunts, Uncles, nieces nephews and many cousins.

Graveside services will be held April 19, 2021 at Treadway and Wigger at 2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa CA


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Graveside service
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA
Funeral services provided by:
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
