Delorace Mae Griffin

1923 - 2020

Delorace Mae Griffin, of Napa, (Dolly) passed away with family present, on Dec 17,2020, after a long wonderful life filled with treasured memories of family. She was born on March 25, 1923, in Anderson, Mo to James William and Delia Elizabeth(Schmidt) Busby. She was the third born and last surviving sibling of four, Melba, Robert, and John.

After the death of her mother in 1929, Dolly and her siblings were raised by their maternal grandparents, Robert and Nettie Schmidt, in Anderson. She was raised on a farm during hard times and, as she told us, they had lots of good food and were much loved. It was here she learned what would continue throughout her life, the importance of family, hard work, cooking, sewing, gardening, and caring for farm animals. They lived in a 2 bedroom home which was heated by a wood cooking stove and fireplace, carried water in from a well, and had an outhouse.

After a whirlwind romance, Dolly married Richard Griffin on Oct 30, 1947, in Bentonville, Ark. They had known each other from attending school together. And, her sister, Melba, was married to Richard's brother, Lester. The two brothers and sisters were inseparable throughout their lives.

To ensure a better life, for them and their future family, they immediately travelled to the bay area, San Pablo, CA. In the next year, additional family members (inc. Lester and Melba) arrived in the bay area for a better life and work opportunities. Richard and Dolly raised four children, Raymond (decd 1971), Carolyn Johnson (Budd), James (Vicki), and Robert (Sioux).

In 1963, our parents purchased several acres in Napa so their family could be raised on farm, with room to play, garden, and raise farm animals. And, to experience a childhood like theirs in Missouri. Our parents enjoyed family and friends for Sunday lunches and holiday celebrations. Dolly was a stay at home mother enjoying vegetable gardening, canning, and sewing over 50 quilts. In the 1970's thru 1980's, Dolly worked at Napa State Hospital in food service and enjoyed making new friends. Richard and Dolly enjoyed a busy retirement of over 25 years together until his passing in 2007.

Dolly loved her family and family was so important in her life. The first highlight of her life was raising her children and see them become responsible adults. And, with the arrival of grandchildren, she was thrilled, John Griffin (Kymm), Cristina Hallgren (Matt), and James Griffin (Erin). And, when Dolly became a great grandmother, (GG), the great grandchildren were a treasure, Madison, Isiah, Hunter, Emma, Colton, Liliana, Levi, and Autumn. Our parents enjoyed sharing their love of family, camping, gardening, family lunches, fishing and hunting, with each new generation.

Dolly's family will remember her passion for life, strength, resilience, determination, unconditional love of family and friends, positive spirit, and an amazing smile. We will miss her and we have memories that will last forever.

We want to express our appreciation to Continuum Hospice for their care and guidance. And, a special thanks to nurse, Mercedes, and Dr. De Moraes who took outstanding care of our mother which provided her a higher quality of life.

Dolly was buried alongside her husband at Napa Valley Memorial Park at a graveside service with only family present.