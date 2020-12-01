Delton Farrel Gillman

1944 - 2020

Delton Farrel Gillman passed away October 20, 2020. Delton was the loving and adoring husband to Shirley, proudest and strongest daddy to Sherri (Steve) Cittoni, Christy (John) Worthington, and Trisha Gillman, most wonderful dog's best friend to Hector, and the world's best grandpa to Jared, Shelby, Boden, and Katie. He is survived by his sisters, Leona Chambers and Delores Evans and was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Forrest and Cora Mae Gillman (Hanson).

Delton enjoyed camping, deer hunting, fishing, and boating with his family. He was a hard working, skilled craftsman who loved to work with his hands.

After graduating from Napa High School he was a member of the United States Army from 1965 to 1968. He met Shirley while both were stationed in Germany in 1966. They married December 28, 1968 and made their home in Napa, California. He was a Pipefitter Foreman at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Shop 56 from 1969-1994. Many who worked with "Gill" shared their admiration, describing him as; "one of the good ones", "dedicated and professional", and "a wonderful man to work with".

Delton succumbed to Huntington's Disease (HD), a genetic brain disorder described as having ALS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease. In the past 24 years, HD had caused mobility and cognitive loss, but his love and admiration for his family remained just as strong. His smile was one to be framed on the wall for all to see. The light in his eyes when he enjoyed a popsicle or pure happiness from a laugh when his girls were being silly will be unforgettable. His love for Shirley was one that can only be described as almighty, something read in romance novels and seen on big screens. In turn, Shirley was his biggest fan, steadfast companion, and precious love.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Please visit HDSA.org to make a donation in Delton's memory.