Devin Christopher Hubbard

1997 - 2021

Devin Hubbard passed June 13th, age 23. Born in Napa to Vanessa Wills and Tony Hubbard. Dev grew up in Napa, Fairfield and graduated from Valley Oak. Active in ROTC, his dream was to be a pilot. He was kind, gentle, funny, bright and loved animals. He loved video gaming with Auntie Heather. Wise beyond his years - a young black man, passionate about social justice and racial equality. Dev strived for serenity, joy and happiness. He struggled with anxiety and depression, making life very difficult, especially due to the pandemic.

Proceeded in death by grandfather John Hubbard. Survived by mother Vanessa Wills (James), father Tony Hubbard (Crystal), sister Alexandra Hubbard (Riley), half siblings Savana and TJ Hubbard, step sister Viviana Dhillon, grandparents Betty Koufos-Conway, Bob Conway and Carolyn Hubbard. Aunts and uncles, Heather Wills (Erik), Cynthia Hubbard Walker (Kenneth), John Hubbard (Brenda), Randy Hubbard (Stacie), Terrie Hubbard, Reggie Hubbard (Vynette), Tanishia Hubbard, Londell Hubbard. Step aunt and uncles, Jamie Conway (David), James Conway (Tiffany), Clint Conway (Krista), and extended family.

Memorial held at The Father's House, 860 Latour Court, Napa on June 30th at 1:00. All welcome. Masks required. Reception to follow. In Devin's name, any donations to Whiskers, Tails & Ferals.