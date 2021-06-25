Menu
Devin Christopher Hubbard
1997 - 2021
BORN
1997
DIED
2021

Devin Christopher Hubbard

1997 - 2021

Devin Hubbard passed June 13th, age 23. Born in Napa to Vanessa Wills and Tony Hubbard. Dev grew up in Napa, Fairfield and graduated from Valley Oak. Active in ROTC, his dream was to be a pilot. He was kind, gentle, funny, bright and loved animals. He loved video gaming with Auntie Heather. Wise beyond his years - a young black man, passionate about social justice and racial equality. Dev strived for serenity, joy and happiness. He struggled with anxiety and depression, making life very difficult, especially due to the pandemic.

Proceeded in death by grandfather John Hubbard. Survived by mother Vanessa Wills (James), father Tony Hubbard (Crystal), sister Alexandra Hubbard (Riley), half siblings Savana and TJ Hubbard, step sister Viviana Dhillon, grandparents Betty Koufos-Conway, Bob Conway and Carolyn Hubbard. Aunts and uncles, Heather Wills (Erik), Cynthia Hubbard Walker (Kenneth), John Hubbard (Brenda), Randy Hubbard (Stacie), Terrie Hubbard, Reggie Hubbard (Vynette), Tanishia Hubbard, Londell Hubbard. Step aunt and uncles, Jamie Conway (David), James Conway (Tiffany), Clint Conway (Krista), and extended family.

Memorial held at The Father's House, 860 Latour Court, Napa on June 30th at 1:00. All welcome. Masks required. Reception to follow. In Devin's name, any donations to Whiskers, Tails & Ferals.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
The Father's House
860 Latour Court, Napa, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so so sorry He sounded like an incredible young man. My heart goes out to you all. Prayers
Eileen
July 2, 2021
Kathleen, Carol and family, I offer my deepest sympathy to you all. May Devin's soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father.
Neecy Doran, Sacramento
June 26, 2021
