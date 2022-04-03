Menu
Diana Rae Lilley Greenwood
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 9 2022
1:00p.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Diana Rae Lilley Greenwood

1956 – 2021

Diana was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to parents James Gordon and Ruby Lilley.

She leaves behind her brother, Mark Lilley, her cousins, Anne and Rob Sawchuk, and the love of her life, her daughter, Arin Rae Greenwood.

After having graduated from Solano College in 1976, and Sacramento State University in 1979, Diana went on to develop a prolific career as a writer in the Napa Valley, a freelance writer for many, wineries and other businesses. For a time, she owned an antiques store in Napa, and later co-owned the Wildflower Company on Soscol Avenue; she was so proud of that business, and always wanted to re-invent it later in life. She also worked many years in interior design, for Mervyn's and as a design manager at Levi's, traveling all over the United States and Mexico.

When Diana landed in Napa, she raised Arin and became active in the community, including Arin's schools, the Chamber of Commerce, the Arts Council, and Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she served as the chair of the Life-Long Learning Commission, and eventually served as the Office Administrator for the Church, beginning in 2017.

Diana was a dynamic and driving force in the Napa community, supporting women's rights, equality, and taking leadership in the fight for justice and peace for all.

Diana was a noted author, publishing her novel, "Insight," in 2011, and continued in her writing career, teaching and mentoring many in her offering of writing workshops on memoir as well as adult and children's fiction.

Diana was a gifted artist, creating works in metal, wood, paint, and other forms of her craft, using antique found objects and her eye for unique pieces fused together to repurpose and recycle. She played guitar and sang, most recently with a small blue grass group, led by Chuck and Andree Youngson.

Diana loved the written word, as evidenced by her own writing, and collected many books which inspired her. She offered these over the years in her nook, known as "The Story Teller," at Alice's, Tews' Treasures, several antiques faires, and later at Antiques on Second.

Diana Greenwood was a local treasure in her own right, offering whimsy and wisdom to all who knew her; a great companion on our journey in life. She was an amazing, artistic woman, in the fullest sense of the word. And put simply, Diana was a joy to pass time with.

A service celebrating her life will be held on April 9, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Avenue, Napa, California.


Published by Napa Valley Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1226 Salvador Avenue, Napa, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diana was a beautiful soul. I remember meeting her in English class in 7th grade the first time. We shared a love of antiques, art and design. Rest In Peace my friend. Condolences to her family
Lisa Elliott
Friend
April 4, 2022
I was greatly saddened by this news. Diana has been close to my heart since the 8th grade when we met. There will forever be a place in my heart for her.
Kenny Klotz
April 4, 2022
So saddened to hear of Diana's passing. A wonderful, talented woman. We are better for having known her.
Tracy and Sam Doren
Friend
April 4, 2022
I will miss my dear friend from my high school years. She was truly a beautiful person. I´m only sorry that we hadn´t been in touch in awhile. I loved her. My prayers go out to the family.
Robin ( Harris) Chavez
Friend
April 4, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Diana´s passing. She was and is so insperational. We will always remember her
The Reed Family
Friend
April 4, 2022
I remember Diana well. Her daughter, Arin, was my student in first grade. Diana came in several times to teach the class art, and we all loved it. She was always willing to volunteer and she always did an amazing job. Such a friendly and inspiring woman.
Janet Ida
Work
April 4, 2022
