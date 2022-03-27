Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Wililiam Heatherington

Donald William Heatherington

1930 - 2022

Donald William Heatherington "Don Heatherington", of Napa Valley, passed away peacefully on March 16th, with family at his bedside.

Don was born in Alberta, Canada on December 10, 1930. He graduated from Camrose Lutheran College.

May of 1953 Don married the love of his life, Audrey Kinsel who preceded him in death in April of 2018.

Don is survived by his two children, Dean Heatherington (Beverley) and Kim Randick (Kevin). He is also survived by grandchildren, Donald and Courtney Heatherington and Katherine and William Randick. Surviving siblings are Doreen Rude and Gordon Heatherington. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Don had a successful career in Financial Planning that took him and Audrey from Calgary to Hartford, then Toronto, and finally the Bay Area.

Don was an avid and accomplished golfer. Members of Silverado Country Club referred to him as "The Iron Man", playing over 200 rounds of golf a year. He was a member of many clubs and organizations including Silverado Country Club, Olympic Club, and the World Trade Club.

A private graveside service will be held at the Tulocay Cemetery in Napa for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.