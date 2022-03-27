Donald William Heatherington

1930 - 2022

Donald William Heatherington "Don Heatherington", of Napa Valley, passed away peacefully on March 16th, with family at his bedside.

Don was born in Alberta, Canada on December 10, 1930. He graduated from Camrose Lutheran College.

May of 1953 Don married the love of his life, Audrey Kinsel who preceded him in death in April of 2018.

Don is survived by his two children, Dean Heatherington (Beverley) and Kim Randick (Kevin). He is also survived by grandchildren, Donald and Courtney Heatherington and Katherine and William Randick. Surviving siblings are Doreen Rude and Gordon Heatherington. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Don had a successful career in Financial Planning that took him and Audrey from Calgary to Hartford, then Toronto, and finally the Bay Area.

Don was an avid and accomplished golfer. Members of Silverado Country Club referred to him as "The Iron Man", playing over 200 rounds of golf a year. He was a member of many clubs and organizations including Silverado Country Club, Olympic Club, and the World Trade Club.

A private graveside service will be held at the Tulocay Cemetery in Napa for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association.