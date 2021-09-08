Menu
Don Long passed away peacefully on August 16, 2021 in his home in Napa. He was born on June 22, 1921, the eldest son of Anna and Bert Long, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and was preceded in death by his brothers Jack, Ken and Dick, his sisters Joan and Gladys and his wife of 64 years, Madeline Long. Don was 100 years old, a member of the "greatest generation," and enjoyed many events celebrating WWII veterans during the last decade of his life.

After graduating from Barnum High School he hitchhiked to California to find work, and when he couldn't joined the Navy in March, 1941. On Dec 7 he was sitting in a seaplane on Kaneohe Bay (across the island from Pearl Harbor) when it was strafed and caught fire, for which he was later awarded the Purple Heart.

Don met his wife, Madeline Anderson, at a rollerskating rink in Oakland, CA when he was at radio school in Alameda. They married in October, 1943 at the Navy chapel in Pensacola, Florida when Don was in flight training. He got his wings on Christmas Eve, 1943.

He flew the Atlantic Barrier Flights between Argentia, Newfoundland, Iceland and the Azores in the early sixties, part of the Early Warning System. He retired as Commander in 1962, taught woodworking at El Cajon High School, and in the mid seventies used his piloting and naval skills to captain private boats fishing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sailing or flying clients down from Coronado where he and Madeline retired. They moved to Napa in 1991 to be closer to their grandsons.

Don was cremated at Tulocay in the company of those grandsons, Andrew Long MacLaggan and Benjamin Long Miles, and Andrew's wife Shawny MacLaggan, his great grandsons Brannon and Corran Long MacLaggan, his daughter Kit Long, and a family friend, Peggy Parrott.

Don loved camping and enjoyed taking the boys on summer camping road trips back to Minnesota, teaching them to fish, light fires with flint and swim in lakes. He amazed family and friends by continuing those trips on his own as recently as 2017 when he was 96, and mastering the technology for keeping in touch on his cell phone. Though finally unable to travel so far, he often took local drives to enjoy the scenery and wildlife around the Napa Valley. He was a skilled woodworker, and played the guitar, ukulele and accordion.

He was cared for in his home by his grandson, Ben. Though not able to play as actively with his great grandsons, he always enjoyed having their noisy happiness nearby. He had many visitors, both old friends and new ones from his recent role as a celebrated Pearl Harbor veteran, as well as caregivers who enjoyed his conversations and interest in their lives.

The family would like to thank Collabria for the compassionate and practical care provided this past year.

A military honors and memorial service is planned on September 25 at the Napa Yacht Club Common Area. In lieu of flowers, Don would like donations to go to Collabria Care Hospice at 414 South Jefferson St. in Napa.

Due to COVID, those attending the memorial are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing during the service & reception.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
Napa Yacht Club - Common Area
CA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only recently learned of Mr. Long's passing when I thought of him as I do every year at this time, and realized I hadn't seen him for a while. Let me just say it was a true honor and privilege to have known him and been one of his doctors at the VA. He was a truly remarkable human being.
Jennifer Barlow
Other
December 7, 2021
RIP my friend, It sure was great having you at camp on Rudge Lake. We all will miss you.
DANIEL K KLOMPARENS
November 29, 2021
oh Ben. I took way too long to see if your grandfather was still around. I met you out at Huronian one year and used to try and meet up with with those boys, all so dear to my heart. Maybe one day we could catch up a bit more but I really want you to know how very dear you were to him and how much he talked about you. my cousin told me that Dick had passed who also was very special to me in his sometimes miserable way ha ha we always had so much fun. I had Eddie on my facebook but when I went to try and look for him I couldn't find him. Anyway my email is [email protected] I cried a bit when I found out you cared for him. I can't imagine how much peace he would have found in the same. I am in Nova Scotia now but I have some pic's from about 20 years ago in Thunder Bay. take care
Jolyne Currie-Lopez
November 26, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Long family. We had the pleasure of meeting Don on several occasions on his camping trips to Rudge Lake, Ontario. The Kiiskila Family
Pia Kiiskila
October 14, 2021
Don visited our gliderport a few years back and made a lasting impression. We were saddened to learn of his passing and will remember his enthusiasm and zest for life. He was the type of person we always made time for and the pilots loved to visit with him.
Williams Soaring Center - Mayes Family
Other
September 11, 2021
To the family of Don Long, we extend our condolences. Don was such an active member of SDPHS Ch 5 Walnut Creek. We so enjoyed his stories. He will be missed. Fair Winds and Following Seas CMDR Donald B Long. Rest in Peace, Sir.
Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors
Other
September 10, 2021
