Dora Jane Tyson

1927 - 2021

Dora Jane Tyson passed away on May 26, 2021, following a brief illness.

Dora Jane Davis was born on September 16, 1927 in Canton, Ohio. Her parents were Theodore Edward Davis and Lucille on Stott Davis. She met and married Robert (Bob) Tyson on December 16, 1945 in Shamokin, PA. Their family grew with the addition of three children: Theodore (Ted); Mary Lucille, and Sharon. In 1953 the Tysons moved to California, settling in Napa the summer of 1955. The following year they had another daughter, Darlene Renee. Bob worked as a cook and kitchen supervisor at Napa State Hospital.

Dora Jane loved gardening, and at one time had more than 150 different rose bushes in her yard. Her other hobbies were jig-saw puzzles and working with needlepoint plastic canvas craft projects.

She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Napa since 1957.

Dora Jane was a devoted member of Hillside Christian Center, where she taught Sunday school classes over the years, and was a church greeter.

Her husband, Bob, and daughters Renee and Sharon predeceased Dora Jane. She is survived by son, Ted Tyson of Napa; daughter, Lucille Coats of Vallejo; and son-in-law, Bill Martin of Napa. She also has three grandsons: Rolando Pulido, James Martin, and Gregory Martin, as well as a great-granddaughter, Ashley Martin.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care and support during Mom's illness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd at 1:00 O'clock P.M., Hillside Christian Center, 100 Anderson Road, Napa. Arrangements are under the direction of Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel, Napa, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Hillside Christian Center, or Kindred Hospice, 4820 Business Center Drive, Suite 105, Fairfield, California 94534