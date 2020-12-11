Menu
Dorothy M. Roberts
1927 - 2020
Dorothy was a loving wife and mother and a wonderful, kind person. She wore a contagious smile throughout her life, even throughout her long battle with Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James (Jim) Roberts, just last month.

Dorothy was born and raised in Oakland by her parents, who immigrated from Holland. Her father was a baker, and the family would trek from Oakland to Yosemite Valley each summer, where he worked at Camp Curry. She and her future husband, Jim, met and became high school sweethearts. They married shortly after Jim completed his military service in World War II.

Dorothy loved people, so she loved the retail trade. When she and Jim started their family of 4 children, she put her career on hold to raise them. They settled in St. Helena in 1953 and purchased the local variety store. Their business grew to a second, larger store in Napa. Sometime during the 1960's, Dorothy gradually and eagerly joined Jim in the management and operation of Roberts Bel Aire. She developed their Hallmark cards section into the most successful part of their business. They sold the business in the early 1990's and Dorothy continued her passion for helping customers as a volunteer at Community Projects in Napa.

Dorothy adored her grandchildren. She also loved to read with children in her daughter's classroom.

Dorothy was fortunate to travel with Jim to the places of her dreams, including Hawaii, Europe and throughout the U.S. She also delighted in joining her daughter in their travels and shopping excursions.

Her family would like to thank Krystal Smith and her staff at Napa Valley Senior Living for their loving care for Dorothy over the past 2 1/2 years.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Steve (Dorothy), Doug (Margi) and Paul (Mylene) and her daughter, Betsy Masterson (J.T.). Her grandchildren include Sabrina McKinney, Tony Crull, Andrew Roberts, Michael Wendell, Amanda Lavoy, Sylvia Menezes, Skyler Roberts and Maya Roberts and four great grandchildren.

A joint celebration for Dorothy and Jim will be held at a future date, when it is safe to do so.

If you wish to make a donation in Dorothy's memory, her family suggests Collabria Care in Napa.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Mr. and Mrs. R at the store for two years, 1988-1990. They truly were the best teachers and role models for customer service and their tutelage has benefited me my entire career. They always had fun and new things for me to do, driving the van around, painting Mr R´s office (and not very well!), winning the mystery shopper Hallmark cards savings bonds at a Christmas Open House (Mrs R gave me a big hug because she was worried toward the end of the day that maybe someone blew it!) and we were often treated to wonderful dinners with the other supervisors and Kim D. at fancy restaurants. Such a beautiful couple and family. Our community owes them both so much! My heart goes out to the family and I have memories of loving gratitude for them both in my life.
Trisha Arnett Tortolani
December 31, 2020
My sincere thoughts and prayers for you and your family at this time
Michelle Reyes
December 12, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of Dorothy´s passing. I knew Dorothy as my patient in the dental office where I work as a hygienist. It was a blessing to have known her. God bless the family.
Anne Christian
December 11, 2020
Jim and Dorothy were the most wonderful people I had the pleasure of knowing. They were so generous and kind to our group (Support Our Service people) , helping pay postage for letter writing to our troops, helping in any way they could with our parades as well as participating in our walks. I loved Jim and Mary and will miss them always.
Loretta McDonald
December 11, 2020
Dorothy and my mother, Peggy, were good company for quite a while at Clay Street. It was a delight to see Jim visit her every possible day. They were a pair to be admired, holding hands and listening to music, or watching the trees in the breeze. I'm very sorry for the family's loss of both Jim and Dorothy but must believe they're together again.
Laura Meister
December 11, 2020
May God Bless all the family and friends...I was regular customer at their store and they were always so kind to everyone, and the store was always so beautiful...they were a joy to know...
Gloria Vaughn
December 11, 2020
My condolences to the roberts family I loved Ms Dorothy within the six months of working wit her she was such a sweetheart full of life I will remember her words to me "everything is so good here" she will be missed by us all at NVSL
Christine gomez
December 11, 2020
Dorothy and Jim are together again. Dorothy was a friendly, warm lady. May she Rest In Peace
Juliann Fontana
December 11, 2020
My thoughts go out to the memory of a truly sweet Lady. My wife was in residence at NVSL and Dorothy would wander into her room in the middle of the night and my wife would talk a one-way conversation with Dorothy who was always smiling a sweet smile.
Larry
December 11, 2020
