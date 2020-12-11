Dorothy M. Roberts

1927 – 2020

Dorothy was a loving wife and mother and a wonderful, kind person. She wore a contagious smile throughout her life, even throughout her long battle with Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James (Jim) Roberts, just last month.

Dorothy was born and raised in Oakland by her parents, who immigrated from Holland. Her father was a baker, and the family would trek from Oakland to Yosemite Valley each summer, where he worked at Camp Curry. She and her future husband, Jim, met and became high school sweethearts. They married shortly after Jim completed his military service in World War II.

Dorothy loved people, so she loved the retail trade. When she and Jim started their family of 4 children, she put her career on hold to raise them. They settled in St. Helena in 1953 and purchased the local variety store. Their business grew to a second, larger store in Napa. Sometime during the 1960's, Dorothy gradually and eagerly joined Jim in the management and operation of Roberts Bel Aire. She developed their Hallmark cards section into the most successful part of their business. They sold the business in the early 1990's and Dorothy continued her passion for helping customers as a volunteer at Community Projects in Napa.

Dorothy adored her grandchildren. She also loved to read with children in her daughter's classroom.

Dorothy was fortunate to travel with Jim to the places of her dreams, including Hawaii, Europe and throughout the U.S. She also delighted in joining her daughter in their travels and shopping excursions.

Her family would like to thank Krystal Smith and her staff at Napa Valley Senior Living for their loving care for Dorothy over the past 2 1/2 years.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Steve (Dorothy), Doug (Margi) and Paul (Mylene) and her daughter, Betsy Masterson (J.T.). Her grandchildren include Sabrina McKinney, Tony Crull, Andrew Roberts, Michael Wendell, Amanda Lavoy, Sylvia Menezes, Skyler Roberts and Maya Roberts and four great grandchildren.

A joint celebration for Dorothy and Jim will be held at a future date, when it is safe to do so.

If you wish to make a donation in Dorothy's memory, her family suggests Collabria Care in Napa.