Edward (Eddie) Esquibel

1940 – 2021

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Catholic Church, Eddie entered eternity after suffering a stroke in Napa, CA, having just celebrated his 81st birthday.

Eddie was a native of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Michael's schools for his elementary grades. As a youth, he spent time at the farm of his maternal grandparents (Toribio and Andalecia Trujillo) in Chimayo, New Mexico. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1959. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served in the South Pacific. After an honorable discharge, he moved to California and once settled, was joined by his family. He had a career with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 34 years. He valued education and earned a Bachelor of Science degree (Business Administration) from California State University, Hayward. A life-long learner, he continued his studies in Computer Science and became a volunteer tutor at Chabot Community College.

Eddie was a quiet, soft-spoken, deeply spiritual, generous, and kind-hearted man. He played a vital part in the success of all of his family members, offering advice, financial support, and encouragement. He loved to visit with friends and family, was a passionate movie buff, loved reading Western novels, and also enjoyed meditation, music, and dancing. Many a Saturday night, you could find him on the dance floor in Berkeley, CA , a skilled swing dancer. Eddie had extensive knowledge and taste in eccentric cars, and many enjoyed a ride in his beloved Citroen. Eddie helped his parents raise his younger siblings and continued that dedication to this nieces and nephews.

In their later years, Eddie moved in with his aging parents and took care of them into their nineties. He was a devoted son, a generous uncle, and a loving brother, always providing a safety net for his family. No matter what the problem was, he was there to listen and support.

In death, Eddie joined his parents, Leo and Nimfa Esquibel, his sister Emily DeForest and her husband, Craig, his nephew-in-law, Greg Adamson, and other beloved Trujillo and Esquibel family members who went before him.

Eddie is survived by his two brothers; Dr. Alan Esquibel and wife, Maria Martinez, Napa CA, and Richard Esquibel, San Tan Valley, AZ, and his two sisters; Lorraine, and husband John Rodriguez, Santa Fe, NM, and Marilee and husband, Tom Yamarone, Livermore, CA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, and numerous close cousins.

Eddie's wishes were that he be returned home to Santa Fe, blessed at our Lady of Guadalupe, Church where he served as an altar boy, and buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with his parents.

A memorial will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Tuolocay Mortuary, 411 Coombsville RD., Napa, CA 94559. Arrangements in Santa Fe, NM pending.