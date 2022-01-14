Eileen Laura Ford

1932 - 2021

Eileen was born on January 22, 1932 in San Jose, California where she attended various schools including Abraham Lincoln High School. Eileen passed away at her home in Napa on December 26, 2021.

Eileen was working at Long's Drug store in San Jose where she met her future husband James William Ford. After a short courtship, they were married at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on December 26, 1953 in Reno, Nevada.

Shortly after their marriage, Jim joined the Army and was stationed at various locations around the country and overseas. Being married to a military officer gave Eileen the opportunity to make a new home for her family wherever they were stationed. In later years, Jim and Eileen split their time in Napa and Palm Springs, two of their favorite home locations.

Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, James (Jim) W. Ford, her daughter Pamela Jabin (William), Napa; her daughter Debra Lee Ford, Sonoma County and her son Jeffrey William Ford of Hana, Maui. Grandchildren Amy, Holly, Tara and Krista and eight great- grandchildren; Aidan, Andrew, Haylee, Colton, Austin, Anthony, Jace and Penelope.

The family would like to thank Collabria Hospice and especially Rebecca. Love and Joy Care that provided caretaker services for her and especially Shalee.

The family will be having a private service at Tulocay Cemetery.