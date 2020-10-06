Elena Cecilia Santiago

1930 - 2020

Elena Cecilia Santiago was born in San Francisco April 28, 1930. She passed away peacefully in Sonoma at the Broadway Villa on September 26, 2020. She was daughter of Vicente and Maria Flores, widow of Leo D. Santiago. She grew up in Crockett, a small town nestled by the city of San Francisco. On February 14, 1949 she married Leo D. Santiago in Eugene, Oregon, later to have a church ceremony on July 25, 1949 in Vallejo, Ca.

She is survived by her brother Andres Flores, her 4 children: Monica Aguero, Nancy Santiago, Alan Santiago, and Leo Santiago, her 13 grandchildren: Eric Santiago, Angela Santiago, Raynita Santiago, Rebekah Santiago, Jessica Moxley, Noah Santiago, Amy Santiago, Patrick Corwin, Rachel Corwin, Peter Corwin, Angela Corwin, Michael Saculla and Kyle Valentine, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Elena and her husband Leo moved from Vallejo to Napa in 1958 to raise their four children. Elena was active in her community: room mother, cub scout leader, Community Projects, Queen of the Valley administration, Kaiser Permanente translator in pre-natal for the Spanish speaking community and Discovery Thrift Shop for the Cancer Society. She also was employed by local Napa business owners including Walkenhorst, Napa Bakery, and Buttercream Bakery. In 2000, Elena and Leo moved to Las Vegas where they enjoyed an abundance of free entertainment and making new friends. Elena stayed in Las Vegas after her husband, Leo, passed in 2009 but moved back to Napa in 2016 to be near family again. She had the joy of being near some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that were currently living near Napa.

Elena was endowed with many gifts that she was always willing to share with friends and family: a great cook and baker, seamstressrafts, and party planner. She was a classy dresser, fantastic dancer and could dance the jitterbug up until her 89th birthday. Gifted with a good sense of humor, her longest running joke was her famous claim that every birthday she was turning 36. Elena's love for life was her dedication and fierce love for all her family and with those whom she had lifelong friendships.

Due to Covid, there will not be a memorial this year. Elena will have her ashes scattered in Bodega Bay (where her husband, Leo, had his ashes scattered in 2009) next year dependent on Covid and/or fires in the area. In lieu of flowers, you can honor her memory by making a donation to the American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate