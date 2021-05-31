Elinor Honsvick

1927 - 2021

Elinor was born to Raymond and Janet Mason of Acampo Ca on May 31, 1927. She grew up on the family ranch with her five siblings by her side. She graduated Lodi Union High school in 1945, and then moved with her sister to Vallejo Ca. This is where she met the love of her life, Harold Honsvick. They were married a year later in 1946. She lived in Vallejo until they purchased their home in Napa Ca in 1954, where she lived until her passing May 21, 2021.

Elinor was a homemaker, but kept herself busy with her children and volunteer work in the community. She was a volunteer librarian at Pueblo Vista Elementary for many years where she loved to help children find their own love of reading. She was a member of the Napa Rock and Gem club with her eldest daughter, where she loved to teach children about the different rocks and gems they would find and create crafts with. She was a Blue Bird and Campfire Girls Mom, where she took the girls camping, exploring the outdoors, and gaining life skills. She was also active in Napa 4H. She loved playing the harmonica in her spare time, as well as sewing, knitting, cross stitching, painting, and coloring negatives of older pictures. She would always step up to help her friends and neighbors without hesitation, and was known as the neighborhood mom, and later neighborhood grandma.

Elinor enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband all over the west coast in their motorhome, as well as many trips to Hawaii. She enjoyed spending time at the casinos in Reno and Las Vegas. She always had a camera in her hands to catch the beauty of nature while on her trips, and had an affinity for waterfalls and wild animals. She had a very active role in her grandchildrens lives as well, making sure they were always cared for and had what they needed to succeed in life. Her home was always their second home.

Elinor is survived by her children: Kathy Dowling, Ginny Cody, and Vivian Honsvick. Her grandchildren: James, Tamara, Patricia, Jennifer, Phillip, Jessica, and Jenna, as well as 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Maxine, and numerous extended family members

Elinor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her name to the Widows and Orphans Fund, who graciously assisted her after Harolds passing. Per her wishes, there will be no services held.