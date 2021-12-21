Elizabeth Howard

1925 - 2021

Elizabeth Howard, beloved mother, daughter, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, passed away peacefully in her home on December 9th, 2021, at the age of 96.

Elizabeth was born the second of nine children in Preston Missouri on May 6th, 1925. She lived on the family farm until graduating from high school in 1943 and enjoyed being raised in the country surrounded by family and friends. She moved to Long Beach California shortly after marrying Jesse Carl Howard in 1952. She retired from Pacific Bell after many years of service. She moved to Napa in 1987. Her loving husband, Jesse Carl Howard, predeceased her in 1994.

She was a devoted quilter, gardener and friend. Over many years she made countless baby quilts for the QVMC Neonatal ICU. She will be remembered for the long hours she spent researching her family's history and loved playing cards with friends. She returned many summers to the family farm where she, her sister-in-law Katie Anderson, niece Cindy and other family members would enjoy time together. She was always a good listener when family and friends needed advice. She was loved by many friends and felt herself fortunate to have lived a long and happy life. She was an angel on earth and will always be in our hearts.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Ann Nelson (Bill), sons Ron Howard and Ray Howard (Helen), daughter-in-law Sandy Howard, brother Bob Anderson, sister Kaye Thomas (James), many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, no memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.