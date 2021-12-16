Menu
Elizabeth "Betty" Parr
1942 - 2021
Elizabeth "Betty" Parr passed away at the age of 79, on November 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A fourth generation Franz Valley native, Betty, great-granddaughter of Captain Fredrick Franz, was born to Valley and Marie in 1942, and lived most of her life in Franz Valley. She and her husband of 59 years, Ken, raised their two daughters in Calistoga, where she was actively involved in volunteering. Along with helping Ken run their businesses, Betty is fondly remembered as one who was always there to provide a helping hand or a kind word, arriving with flowers, a casserole or cookies for a road trip. Betty valiantly battled Parkinson's Disease without complaint for eleven years, a testament to her indomitable strength and spirit. In so doing, she continued to provide a gift of inspiration to family and friends.

Betty is survived by her husband Ken; daughters Michele (Andy) and Jennifer (Paul); grandchildren Ty and Lia; sister Louise Kettlewell and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lorraine Blakeley. She is also survived by her devoted caregivers Claudia, Sofia and Teri.

Betty always enjoyed the gathering of family and friends; a celebration of her life will be held in the coming months. The family requests if memorial donations are made, please consider one of these organizations: Northwest Parkinson's Foundation (nwpf.org/give) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org).


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 16, 2021.
