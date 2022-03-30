Elizabeth Alice Tutt

1932 - 2022

Elizabeth Alice Tutt, 89, of Napa, California, passed away peacefully in her home on January 20th, 2022 of natural causes. She was born Elizabeth Alice Watson on July 30th, 1932 to John and Grace Watson but was known to most as Bess (Or Beppy as her twin brother Jack would have called her).

Bess was a native Napan. She attended local schools and graduated from Napa High in 1950 and then attended Napa Jr. College. She then worked for Ned Hartmen Real Estate as a secretary and later attended beauty college. On December 25th, 1952 Bess married her high school sweetheart William (Bill) Glancy. He was in the U.S. Air Force and they moved to Montana and Idaho for 4 years while he was in the service. They had two children together, Mike and Rick.

Bess later worked for Dexta Corp for Mark and Joan Rusin for several years as a dental lab technician and also worked at Silverado Country Club. When Bill unexpectedly passed away in 1973 Bess remained a widow for 8 years. It was a blessing from God when Bess met and married Earl Tutt on Valentines Day in 1981.

Bess was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Napa and was a part of many organizations including P.E.O Chapter PJ, Eastern Star Silver Spray Chapter 59, Merry Mac's and NARFE.

Bess was survived by her son Mike Glancy and wife Cheri; son Rick Glancy and his wife Sherry; grandson Matt Loughridge, his wife Davian and their children Taylor & Mackenzie; granddaughter Rachael Stahl, her husband Jeff and their children Caitlynn, Nick & Pierce; granddaughter Michelle Simpson, her husband William and their children Jacob, Ryan & Bentley; granddaughter Megan Muir, her husband Billy and their children Liam & Kaia Elizabeth; and grandson Scott Glancy and long term girlfriend Meagan Austin.

She was preceded in death by her first husband William Glancy, second husband Earl Tutt, her parents John and Grace Watson, sister Lillian Lundy, and twin brother Jack Watson.

A celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Napa on what would have been her 90th birthday, July 30th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations to be made to Solano/Napa Habitat for Humanity Restore in Bess's honor.