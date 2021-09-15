Ellen Frances Frank

1945 - 2021

Ellen Frances Frank, a native of California and long-time Napa resident, passed away from complications with pneumonia in Chandler, Arizona on September 4, 2021 at the age of 75. Born on October 26, 1945, to Willis and Dorothy Huson, she spent her childhood in San Francisco and Millbrae. As a young woman, she attended San Francisco State University, where she met her husband, Martin (Marty) Frank of 48 years.

Ellen and Marty moved from San Francisco to Napa to raise their three children, Dan Frank, Lisa Rittenhouse, and Steve Frank. They then relocated to Arizona in retirement, where Marty passed away in 2015 in Mesa.

Ellen pursued her love of teaching and helping young children, dedicating her life to educating young minds while working for the Napa Valley Unified School District. Ellen taught at many schools in Napa, primarily Alta Heights Elementary and retired at Redwood Middle School. She was a passionate educator who adored being in the classroom.

A devoted mother, grandmother, friend and family member, Ellen lived her life helping others. Ellen was a true Italian at heart and loved to cook everything from lasagnas to BBQ, and she always had enough leftovers for her entire family and her children's friends when they would stop by for visits. She was always present at every sporting event, musical concert, and later in life, enjoying the role of "Grammy" to her grandchildren.

Ellen loved her family fiercely and exuded light and joy in everything she did. She enjoyed playing a few rounds of Hearts with her close friends and was very devoted to her dogs. Her positive energy was brought out in everyone she came in contact with. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Ellen is survived by her sister, Patricia Huson, three children, Dan Frank and his wife Sarah Frank, Lisa Rittenhouse and her husband Gavin Rittenhouse, and Steve Frank and his wife Karen Race. Ellen was a grandmother to seven grandchildren, including Jack, Drew, and Aiden Frank, Emma and Paul Rittenhouse and Catherine and Madeline Frank. In addition, Ellen is survived by a loving extended family and countless lifelong friends.

Ellen would want her family and friends to always be kind to each other and celebrate each and every moment on this Earth. Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley at Hospiceofthevalley.org

A private family service will be held in Arizona.