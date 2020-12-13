Elnora True Allison

1923 - 2020

Elnora was born January 12, 1923 in Douglas County, Garfield, Oklahoma. She passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at the age of 97. At an early age the family left Oklahoma for many places across the United States. They settled in Chiles Valley in 1934. In 1936 they moved to St. Helena where she went to high school. In her senior year, they moved to Fresno, CA. After her graduation, she moved back to St. Helena where she reunited with her boyfriend, George W. True. They were married and lived in St. Helena until his passing in 1960. In 1965 she met and married James Allison. They moved to Napa where the both worked at Napa State Hospital. After a few years, they moved to Atascadero where they both worked at Atascadero State Hospital. James passed away in 1986 and soon afterwards she moved back to Napa.

Elnora is survived by her loving children: Barbara Foerder (Larry), Rodger True (Anna), Janice Perez (Gary). Her grandchildren: Mark Zeller (Cindy), DeeAnne Merletti (Rich), Renay Fortenberry (David), RoseAnn Trzesniewski (Matt), Steven True (Claire), Jared Perez (Tiffiney), Alisa LaPrath (Craig), Damon True, Brian True, Owen True (Jennifer), Justin True, Quentin True (Janie). 13 Great Grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Her brother, Raymond Marshall (Dominga), and sister in law, Jeanne Marshall. Many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Fern Marshall, her first husband, George W, True, 1960, husband James Allison, 1986, her son George M. True 1989, her granddaughter Deborah True Briant 2012 and her brothers Melvin Marshall and Howard Marshall.

Due to COVID-19, burial service was private.