Elsie (Daugherty) Goines

1919 - 2021

Elsie was born in Van Buren, AR, the second oldest of 7. She graduated from HS in 1937 and continued her education at AR Polytechnic Jr College in Russellville, AR, earning a teaching certificate.

She married Howard Goines on Christmas Day 1941. After WWII they moved to CA with 2 young children, Nan (Goines) Nelson of Crossville, TN and Paula (Goines) Belden of Napa. Third daughter Danna (Goines) Shirley of Cordova, TN arrived later. Elsie was known as Nana to 7 grandchildren, 6 great grands and many other relatives and friends. She has one living sibling, Jan Daugherty of Alma, AR.

She completed her education at SF State and had a 40 year teaching career. She dearly loved teaching and taught at elementary schools in Port Costa, Tormey, Crockett and Rodeo. She was an avid reader until her eyes failed her and she enjoyed her flower gardens.

She was a 50 year member of the Model A Ford Club of America, Napa Valley Chapter and Diablo A's of Concord. She and Howard traveled many miles around the US in a Model A.

Her husband of 68 years pre-deceased her in 2010. Their ashes will be interred at Gill Cemetery, Van Buren, AR and a celebration of life will be held at the New Hope Methodist Church, Van Buren.