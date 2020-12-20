Emily Eileen (Carvalho) Sparks

1946 - 2020

Emily Eileen (Carvalho) Sparks, 74, of Gravette, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at her home. She was born July 1 1946 in Oakland, Calif., to Joseph Carvalho, Jr. and Helen Odessa (Bearden) Carvalho.

She graduated from Napa (Calif.) High School in 1964 and started work at Mervyn's department store shortly after graduation. She began as a store clerk and worked her way up to store manager, working at several of the firm's major stores over the years. She retired in 2000 and soon began doing temporary work for Nelson Staffing, where she also became branch manager. She and her husband moved to Gravette in 2018.

Emily was known as a bubbly person. She enjoyed having coffee with her California peeps. She was very adventurous and was especially fond of travel and teddy bears.

She married William Lacey in 1965 in Napa, Calif. She married Richard Sparks in 1992 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters; and her first husband.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Sparks, of the home; a son, Tony Lacey (Danette) of Vacaville, Calif.; a daughter, Heather Holland (Josiah) of Gravette; seven grandchildren, James Lacey. Erik Salinger, Nicholas Lacey, A.J. Holland, Skyler Lacey, Alyssa Holland and Matthew Holland; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are by Epting Funeral Home of Gravette. No services are planned at this time. Emily's wishes were for her survivors to project positive thoughts and do something good for others.