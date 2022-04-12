Menu
Erin James O'Neill

Erin James O'Neill

1957 - 2022

Erin James O'Neill, 64, of Seward Alaska passed away on March 31, 2022 of heart failure.

Erin was born on April 9th, 1957 in Napa to Elton and Norma O'Neill. Erin was born and raised in Napa, Erin played Basketball for Napa High School where he graduated in 1975.

Erin enjoyed the outdoors which took him to Alaska where he made his home since 1992. He truly was a "Simple Man".

Erin is survived by his son Patrick O'Neill, Sister Kim Floyd (David), Sister Karla Ojeda, Nieces and Nephews, Justina Floyd, Kyle Floyd, Kody Floyd, Roxanne Blake and Michael Ojeda.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Apr. 12, 2022.
Thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort as you remember your brother. We love you guys.
Jim & Mary Stornetta
April 12, 2022
