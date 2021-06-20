Ernest "Ernie" Rota

1924 - 2021

Ernest "Ernie" Rota passed away on June 16, 2021 at his home in Napa, only 2 blocks from where he was born on April 19, 1924. His mother Aurelia Varni Rota was a California native raised in Italy and his father, Camillo, was an Italian immigrant. Ernie lived his entire life in Napa, a community he loved dearly. Ernie had two brothers, Roy and Warren who were his life-long friends.

After graduating from Napa High School Ernie started work at a local funeral home. That was short lived as he enlisted in the Army Air Corp serving in World War II. He eventually flew 25 missions over Italy – at 20 years old he was the flight engineer on a B-24 Liberator.

During his flight training he met Eloise Carter at a USO dance in Lincoln, Nebraska. After the war they reconnected and married at St. John's Catholic Church in Napa on July 14, 1946. Their partnership lasted until Eloise died in 2017. They had two children, Leslie and Robert.

In 1956 Ernie, Eloise and their partner Ed Claffey opened Claffey and Rota Funeral Home on Main St. in Napa. Unfortunately Mr. Claffey died of a massive heart attack during their first year of business. Ernie and Eloise continued working tirelessly to serve the Napa community with their son, Bob, eventually joining them. That legacy continues now with their daughter Leslie and granddaughter Suzanne managing the funeral home.

Ernie was an active member of the Napa community. He was a life-long member of St. John's Catholic Church, served as a member of the City Council from 1966-1973, and actively participated in the Napa Kiwanis Club for over 60 years. He was also a proud member of the Italian Catholic Federation, Native Sons of the Golden West, American Legion and numerous other organizations.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents, wife Eloise, son Bob and his brothers. He is survived by his daughter Leslie Rota, granddaughters Suzanne Simas and Elizabeth (Eric) Wade, great-granddaughter Henley Wade and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank our devoted care giver, Maria Diaz.

A Rosary will be recited in his memory at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home, at 7 pm Wednesday June 23rd with visitation from 5-7 pm. The family requests that you wear a mask at the rosary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 24th at 10 am at St. John's Catholic Church; his burial with military honors will be at Tulocay cemetery following the Mass. A reception will take place at the Napa Elks Club beginning at 12:30 pm. Please consider donations to the Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation, the Robert "Bob" Rota scholarship at Justin High School, or the charity of your choice. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at ClaffeyandRota.com.