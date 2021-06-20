Menu
Ernest "Ernie" Rota
Ernest "Ernie" Rota

1924 - 2021

Ernest "Ernie" Rota passed away on June 16, 2021 at his home in Napa, only 2 blocks from where he was born on April 19, 1924. His mother Aurelia Varni Rota was a California native raised in Italy and his father, Camillo, was an Italian immigrant. Ernie lived his entire life in Napa, a community he loved dearly. Ernie had two brothers, Roy and Warren who were his life-long friends.

After graduating from Napa High School Ernie started work at a local funeral home. That was short lived as he enlisted in the Army Air Corp serving in World War II. He eventually flew 25 missions over Italy – at 20 years old he was the flight engineer on a B-24 Liberator.

During his flight training he met Eloise Carter at a USO dance in Lincoln, Nebraska. After the war they reconnected and married at St. John's Catholic Church in Napa on July 14, 1946. Their partnership lasted until Eloise died in 2017. They had two children, Leslie and Robert.

In 1956 Ernie, Eloise and their partner Ed Claffey opened Claffey and Rota Funeral Home on Main St. in Napa. Unfortunately Mr. Claffey died of a massive heart attack during their first year of business. Ernie and Eloise continued working tirelessly to serve the Napa community with their son, Bob, eventually joining them. That legacy continues now with their daughter Leslie and granddaughter Suzanne managing the funeral home.

Ernie was an active member of the Napa community. He was a life-long member of St. John's Catholic Church, served as a member of the City Council from 1966-1973, and actively participated in the Napa Kiwanis Club for over 60 years. He was also a proud member of the Italian Catholic Federation, Native Sons of the Golden West, American Legion and numerous other organizations.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents, wife Eloise, son Bob and his brothers. He is survived by his daughter Leslie Rota, granddaughters Suzanne Simas and Elizabeth (Eric) Wade, great-granddaughter Henley Wade and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank our devoted care giver, Maria Diaz.

A Rosary will be recited in his memory at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home, at 7 pm Wednesday June 23rd with visitation from 5-7 pm. The family requests that you wear a mask at the rosary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 24th at 10 am at St. John's Catholic Church; his burial with military honors will be at Tulocay cemetery following the Mass. A reception will take place at the Napa Elks Club beginning at 12:30 pm. Please consider donations to the Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation, the Robert "Bob" Rota scholarship at Justin High School, or the charity of your choice. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at ClaffeyandRota.com.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
1975 Main Street, CA
Jun
23
Rosary
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
1975 Main Street, CA
Jun
24
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
981 Napa St, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ernie Rota was a wonderful. loving, generous man. Loved by our family, the Ahern's and Lewis' Took care of our family needs for as long as I can remember. His son was a chip off the old block as well. Rest in Peace Ernie, you deserve it! oh one more thing can you say hi to my entire family for me. thanks
Patrick A Lewis
Family
June 27, 2021
When I met Ernie in Kiwanis, his positive demeanor and smile are what I loved most. I admired all of his accomplishments and dedication to the club. My funny story about Ernie is that I thought he volunteered to be a greeter at funerals and I didn't know until later that he was the owner of the funeral home. When I shared that with him, he thought it was pretty funny. Once a week at Kiwanis, my highlight was hugging Ernie and saying hello. On a lucky day, I'd get to sit at his table. Just being in his presence made my day. I know so many will miss Ernie and I feel very privileged to have known him and his family. My heart goes out to the Leslie, the family, Kiwanis and the community for the loss of such a wonderful man.
Jennifer Z. Winters
Friend
June 23, 2021
Ernie was a class act and was always trying to help others. Prayers and condolences.
Vincent Goetz
Other
June 22, 2021
Bra Moskowite
June 21, 2021
Dear Leslie and Suzanne, I'm so sorry to hear of Ernie's passing. What a long and vital life he lived here in his home town. He met generations of families and many during their saddest moments. Napa lost a valuable son. Sending you my sincerest condolences.
Patti Cowger
June 20, 2021
I was saddened to learn of Ernie´s death. We had worked together for almost 30 years, until my retirement. Ernie was a gentleman and a caring member of the Napa community. His memory survives with those who knew and appreciated him. I´m glad for that opportunity.
Marshall Cooperson, D.O.
Other
June 20, 2021
Oh, my sweet, dear Uncle Ernie. You helped me so much and I loved you so much. It's a big family loss and you will be very missed, but you will live on in my heart and soul. So much love, Claudia
Claudia Rota
Family
June 18, 2021
