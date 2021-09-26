Ernie Solis

1967 - 2021

Ernie passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2021 at the age of 54.

Ernie was born in Napa, July 18, 1967. He worked for Buffalo's Shipping Post for 23 years and began his new career with Silverado Vineyards 3 years ago.

Predeceased by parents Nellie Rodriguez and Lupe Solis. Survived by his loving wife Erma, Sons Louie, Ernie Jr. and Raymond. Grandchildren Raymond and Delores. Sisters Nellie and Kathy. Brother Jerry and Aunt Hazel and Uncle Steve. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including many brother and sister in laws and best friend Greg Belknap.

Ernie will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. To honor Ernie services will be held at: The Tulocay Chapel, October 1, 2021, 9:00-11:00 viewing, 11:00 Services. Reception to follow