Ernie Solis
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd
Napa, CA

Ernie Solis

1967 - 2021

Ernie passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2021 at the age of 54.

Ernie was born in Napa, July 18, 1967. He worked for Buffalo's Shipping Post for 23 years and began his new career with Silverado Vineyards 3 years ago.

Predeceased by parents Nellie Rodriguez and Lupe Solis. Survived by his loving wife Erma, Sons Louie, Ernie Jr. and Raymond. Grandchildren Raymond and Delores. Sisters Nellie and Kathy. Brother Jerry and Aunt Hazel and Uncle Steve. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including many brother and sister in laws and best friend Greg Belknap.

Ernie will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. To honor Ernie services will be held at: The Tulocay Chapel, October 1, 2021, 9:00-11:00 viewing, 11:00 Services. Reception to follow


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA
Oct
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA
Funeral services provided by:
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
Had the wonderful experience of knowing Ernie and family members for over 50 years ... he was just a little guy when I first had contact with him and his his dad ...great family ....work allowed me to have contact with him at Buffalo thru the years....he will surely be missed but always remembered. We are sending prayers to the family.
John & Nancy Cash
October 4, 2021
Deep condolences to Ernie´s family. It was always a pleasure to mail a package when Ernie was working at Buffalo Shipping. Ever smiling and kind, he will be fondly remembered by many.
Kim Wildman
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ernie's passing. Another friend from 3rd grade at McPherson school, with more memories from those years than I can count. RIP Ernie and give hugs to Michelle Ellis and Jaymie Meyers for me <3
Cyndi DeBoard
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I was a customer at Buffalo's Shipping for many years, and enjoyed visiting with Ernie. I missed him when he went to Silverado Vineyards but it was a good move for him. I remember his wonderful welcoming smile. He always asked how my 2 daughters were doing. It was nice to see his family working with him for a time.
Dorothy Shelley
September 29, 2021
Love sandra Javier Greg
September 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Security Alan Foshee #109 at buffalo
September 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Security Alan Foshee
September 28, 2021
My thoughts go out to the family and friends of beloved Ernie. I knew Ernie only through the years he assisted me at Buffalo Shipping. He left such an impression on me as such a special person, always helpful, humorous, and kind which is what our world needs. I truly wanted to share my thoughts that I know you knew he was a special husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend but he was also such an amazing person to everyone he came in contact with.
Lydia Damian
September 27, 2021
So very sad to hear this. Ernie was a great friend at Buffalo Shipping post. My dog could not wait to see him and neither could I! Ernie was so kind and always happy to help. Such a loss for our community. Rest In Peace sweet Ernie. Susan and Ryley
Susan Stillman
September 27, 2021
This made me sad to read of Ernie´s passing. What a great person to do business with at Buffalo´s. Always a pleasant smile and greeting. Really didn´t seem the same when he left there. I´m sending my deepest sympathies to Ernies family . Thoughts and Prayers, Janet Kirtlink
Janet Kirtlink
September 27, 2021
I am so saddened to see this, and send my condolences to Ernie's family. I always enjoyed Ernie at Buffalo-and still think of him every time I'm there. He was kind, funny and good at what he did. We both shed a tear when he left Buffalo, and I shed a tear for his loss today.
Julie Hogan
September 27, 2021
So sad to hear about Ernie's passing! I enjoyed every day that I picked up my mail and visited with Ernie! He was the nicest person I met in my life. Always had a smile and something nice to say. Ernie will be missed greatly by all that new him. I know heaven will welcome Ernie with open arms and love. Bruce Chinberg
Bruce Chinberg
September 27, 2021
Our friend Ernie Solis left our earth way too soon. Ernie was one of the first friends we met in Napa back in 2006... a true gentleman who always wore a smile on his face. Every trip from Australia to Napa since always included beers & pizza with Ernie... usually at Azzurra. We are going to miss him and send our condolences to his family, Erma, Ray & Ray Jn. RIP mate
Craig McGill & Susan Elliott @ Wine Dogs
September 26, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. I met Ernie in elementary school. Myself, Deanna Caldwell and Ernie were tight for two years. I moved around and lost contact. I do remember that Ernie never had a bad word to say about anyone. Too soon for someone that good. RIP Ernie your are missed.
Nathan
September 26, 2021
The passing of Ernie is a sad day. He was so kind and helpful and I can only imagine the grief his family is going through. Our prays are with you at this time and if there´s anything we can do to help we will.
Zina and Rob Kirtlink
September 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rachel I
September 26, 2021
Ernie was one of the nicest people I have ever met. Loved his sense of humor and kindness. We knew him thru all his years at Buffalo Shipping and missed him when he left for his new career. Our heart goes out to his family. He will be truly missed.
Nancy L Bradley
September 26, 2021
Ernie had a kind soul. When he was at Buffalo, I sent people to him all the time. I am very saddened by this. He was a good man!!
Tyler
September 26, 2021
Such a Gentleman! Never once did I not enjoy my dealings with him Sending Prayers for the family
Kent Higginbotham
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results