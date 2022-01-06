Esther Louise Dickel

1918 - 2021

Esther Louise Dickel born February 6, 1918 in Topeka, Kansas to Joseph and Helen Johnson, died peacefully in her sleep December 22, 2021 with her loving husband Gifford by her side. In 1925 the Johnson family, including her parents and brothers, Joe, Robert and Earl, migrated by car to California where they settled in Turlock. A graduate of Modesto Junior College, Esther later attended the University of Washington. She married A. Sheridan Atkinson in 1940 and moved to Oakland/ Berkeley where they raised their two children, Marsha and Earle. After her divorce in 1965 she became a housemother for Chi Omega Sorority at the University of California, Berkeley. It was during this time that Corky Miller, a friend of the president of the sorority (Jane Dickel) played matchmaker and introduced Jane's widowed father Gifford to Esther. Esther and Gifford held their first date at the 1966 Big Game, where despite the pouring rain and a loss to Stanford, their loving partnership began. They married in 1968, lived in Napa for a time, then moved to the Berkeley Hills where they spent the next 53 wonderful years together. While in Napa they were active members of the Contemporary Topics group of AAUW.

Esther was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed entertaining her many friends and spending time with her family. Always fashionably dressed, she was kind and welcoming to all, whether it was during weekly outings to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, bridge games with friends, Red Hat Society luncheons, weekend brunches at the Berkeley City Club or tea parties with her great grandchildren. She was active in the Berkeley PTA, volunteered as a school librarian, and was a Brownie and Cub Scout leader. A 77-year member of PEO, Chapter EL, Berkeley, she was a past president of Chapter EL as well as the PEO Bay Area Reciprocity bureau.

Predeceased by her parents Joe and Helen Johnson, brothers Joseph Jr., Robert and Earl Johnson, nieces Carol Lee, Mary Lou Johnson, and Helen Johnson.

Survived by her husband Gifford Dickel, daughter Marsha Atkinson, son Earle Atkinson (Marjorie), and stepdaughters Mary Lines (Ivan) and Jane Jennison (Nick); 9 Grandchildren: Debbie Harrison (Michael), Janet Bologna (Michael), Michael Parham (Maria), Ian Atkinson (Kelly), Rauhmel Robinson, Peter Lines (Christy), John Lines (Becky), Lisle Wescott (Sterling) and Christie Lauberth (Joe), 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all. Due to Covid there will be no public service. Donations can be made to one's favorite charity.