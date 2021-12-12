Ethel McDaniel

1926-2021

Ethel was born on December 09, 1926, in Osage Iowa, and passed away at Loveland Care Home in Vacaville, California on November 08, 2021 with family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Emery and Ella Baker, and beloved husband Hank McDaniel. Ethel is survived by her daughter Carol McDaniel Sullivan, grandchildren Michael Suffia and Kimberly Donaldson. She is a great-grandmother to Kayla, Krystal, Korina and Lillie Suffia, Zachary and Jacob Donaldson. Ethel is a great- great grandmother to Max and Tucker Manley, Liam and Emma Belluomini. Ethel is survived by nieces, nephews, and good friends who will miss her deeply.

Ethel was the youngest of nine children, and came to California by train at the age of 17, where she met the love of her life and married Hank McDaniel. Together they shared a marriage of 53 beautiful years. Before starting a family, Ethel (Grammy) worked at Levi Straus as a seamstress. Sewing was a talent Grammy continued throughout her whole life. She was a 4-H leader and simply enjoyed people. Grammy was an oil painter, and loved collecting glass. A favorite was black Amethyst. Grammy always made time to share a cup of coffee with family and friends, and will be forever remembered for her mud pies, heart-shaped rocks, kindness, gentle and gracious ways. Her truth and selflessness stole the hearts of many, and garnered the respect of those that knew her. Grammy gave the very best hugs. Our hearts and prayers are with our mother, sister, companion, grandmother, auntie and friend to all that knew her.