Eugene Stanley Cravea

1933 - 2021

Eugene Stanley Cravea passed away on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 at the age of 87 in Napa, California. His family will miss him greatly and cherish him forever.

Gene was born on December 31st, 1933 to Lory and Dixie Cravea in Napa, California. Gene was a brother, farmer, friend, husband, father, grandfather, and much more to anyone who knew him. Ever since he was a young boy, he valued being family-oriented, hard-working, positive, respectful, and cared deeply for others. Gene had a lifelong relationship with his siblings Dede Engell and Bud Cravea. He grew up in Green Valley attending Falls Grammar School and graduated from Armijo High School in 1952. Gene was the president of Future Farmers of America (FFA) and even aired on television for a commercial during his high school years. He was also in the service from the age of 18-22. During those four years, he was Airman First Class (A1C) in the Korean War.

Many know Gene as the face of Sheldon Gas Company, which became a second family to him. He started working there in 1959 and dedicated a great portion of his life to the company for over fifty years. Eventually, he became the president of Sheldon. There is no doubt he influenced and left a mark on every person who had the pleasure of meeting him. His smile and energy when walking into a room were infectious. Employees would describe Gene as kind, funny, hard-working, dedicated, driven, an overachiever, a problem-solver, and a leader. In total, Gene worked at Sheldon Gas Company for fifty-six consistent and successful years. There will never be another comparable to him.

Eugene started dating the love of his life, Irene Wyss, in 1959. The two dated for six years and got married in Reno, Nevada on June 3rd, 1965. Gene and Irene were married for fifty-six wonderful years and had a marriage that many admired. They also welcomed three beautiful children into their lives, Kevin, Darin, and Julie. He adored his children and was the best father anyone could ask for. His family was always cared for with the three jobs he obtained and the love he showered them with. Gene took pride in working at the ranch in Green Valley with his father and brother. His children always looked forward to the weekends when they worked on the ranch and helped him with harvesting, cultivation, and cattle. Gene, Irene, and Darin ran Darin's Gun Exchange, a family business, in Downtown Napa for twenty-five years together. This is the location family gathered, bonded, and grandchildren were raised. They continued working together at D&B Custom Coatings, leading to the last few days of his life.

When Gene wasn't working you could find him spending time with his grandchildren, taking his wife out to dinner, doing yard work, ballroom dancing, eating ice cream, or admiring the breathtaking Napa vineyards. Gene was a ballroom dancing instructor for Arthur Murray for approximately five years.

He was incredibly proud and fond of his grandchildren Dylan Cravea, Sophie Cravea, Chloe Heikell, Morgan Cravea, Jacob Gomes, and Lily Cravea. He always spoke so highly of them and was very involved in their lives. One of his favorite activities to do with his grandchildren was taking them on the trolley in downtown Napa on Saturdays and going to Ben & Jerry's or Anette's Chocolate & Ice Cream afterward for a treat. He instilled many of his phenomenal and valuable qualities in them and his legacy will continue to flourish through his family.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; Lory and Dixie, and brother; Bud. He is survived by his wife Irene Cravea, children Kevin (Kim) Cravea of Fairfield, Darin (Bethany) Cravea of Napa, and Julie (Eric) Heikell of Napa, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Dede Engell.

Gene's services will be held on Monday, June, 21st at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home at 12 pm. 1850 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533, The celebration of life will follow at Clubhouse at Rancho Solano starting at 1:30 pm. Burial will be private.