Everett Boerger
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021

Everett Boerger

1922 - 2021

Everett was born to Roy and Katherine in 1922. He had one brother, Don and one sister, Marjorie. Everett was married to his wife Janie for 72 yrs.

Being raised on a farm, he developed a strong work ethic from a young age. He became an accomplished carpenter and built several homes throughout the valley. Being one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he worked on many Kingdom Halls and Assembly Halls. He also worked in the carpenter shop at Watchtower Farms in New York. In his retirement years he designed and made unique canes.

Everett had a strong faith in the Bible's promise of a resurrection, so now he is in Jehovah's memory, awaiting that time.

A zoom memorial will be held on September 18th at 1:00.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 13, 2021.
