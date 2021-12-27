Menu
Felicia Ann Kray
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory - Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC

Felicia Ann Kray

1964 – 2021

Felicia went to be with the Angels in Heaven on Thursday December 16, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was blessed with many friends.

She married her husband Roger on May 25, 1991, and had two children and two grandchildren, daughter Heidi (grandson Sean) and son Kyle (wife Mandy and granddaughter Ellie). Sadly, she missed the births of two grandchildren on the way. She is preceded in passing by her mother Marilynn Thayer and brother Chris Johnson. She is survived by three sisters, Jennifer Rodrigues (husband Brian, niece Alicia and nephew Bret), sister Heidi Garcia (husband Gary), sister Cheryl Keama (nephews Dane and Noah) and father Grady Johnson (wife Dale) and brother Matt.

Felicia had an amazing life, living in Santa Cruz, Las Gatos, Santa Barbara, Maui, San Diego, Flagstaff AZ, Lake Tahoe, Osterville MA, Sonoma, Napa, and Hampstead NC. She loved the beach and visits to Hawaii and Lake Shasta. She had an amazing way with people and was an advocate and teacher for the mentally and physically disabled adults at Sonoma Developmental Center. Besides being a mother and grandmother, this was her proudest achievement.

She had an incredible green thumb and was thought of by many as a master gardener. Everything she touched seemed to blossom and grow including the people around her. She will be missed more than anyone will ever know by her loving husband of 30 years. She brought me to Christ for which I will be eternally grateful. She was my best friend and love of my life. She left many things unfinished but made sure we knew she loved us greatly.

We ask in Her memory that everyone simply love their spouse, children and families with greater heart for we never know when our loved ones will be taken from us. She would say, Never go to sleep with anger in your heart and love your neighbor.

Please read 1 Corinthians 13 in her honor. 1Cor 13.13 So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences from the Versaggi family; Felicia was truly a shiny penny and she will be missed. Her generosity and loving spirit always carried through to her daily life. Our best to Roger, Kyle and Heidi. Godspeed, Felicia!
Michelle Versaggi
Friend
January 13, 2022
There are no words to express my heartbreak. Wishing I could reverse time and that everyone that Felicia touched and loved and cared for could have more time with her. She is the older Sister that I never had. Sending prayers to Roger, Heidi and Kyle and all of Felicia´s Dear Family and Friends. I shall miss you always my Dear Felicia!
Katherine Kray
Family
January 7, 2022
Roger, my deepest sympathies to you and your family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Chris Russo
January 4, 2022
I can not express how my heart hurts. Felicia was the most kindness and loving person that has ever came into my life, I am so blessed to have known her, she was a blast to work with and to have as a friend. She will be missed more then I can say. RIP my friend.
CARLENE CHAVEZ
January 3, 2022
Roger - I'm so incredibly sorry for your loss
Dedra
December 31, 2021
What an amazing soul Felicia is, (souls never die, they exist forever) and so she lives in your hearts. I wish I could have met her but I'm happy to hear she made an impact in so many lives and that she loved and walked in the footsteps of our Lord Jesus! I pray for you her family she left behind, may love be shown to you during this hard time, and may that love she showed you be your torch to pass on to others. God bless you!
Sufirufi
December 28, 2021
Roger Kray
December 27, 2021
The Kracke family sends much love and light to Roger, Heidi, Kyle and their beautiful children. Your mother was beautiful inside and out, she was possessed of a kind and generous soul, and she loved her family fiercely. Keep your light shining, Felicia, so I can find you on the other side.
Laura Kracke
Friend
December 22, 2021
You are all in my prayers.
Bettye Kray
Family
December 22, 2021
Our thoughts are with you.
Ann & Alan Dep
Family
December 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
NINA JONES
Friend
December 21, 2021
