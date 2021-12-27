Felicia Ann Kray

1964 – 2021

Felicia went to be with the Angels in Heaven on Thursday December 16, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was blessed with many friends.

She married her husband Roger on May 25, 1991, and had two children and two grandchildren, daughter Heidi (grandson Sean) and son Kyle (wife Mandy and granddaughter Ellie). Sadly, she missed the births of two grandchildren on the way. She is preceded in passing by her mother Marilynn Thayer and brother Chris Johnson. She is survived by three sisters, Jennifer Rodrigues (husband Brian, niece Alicia and nephew Bret), sister Heidi Garcia (husband Gary), sister Cheryl Keama (nephews Dane and Noah) and father Grady Johnson (wife Dale) and brother Matt.

Felicia had an amazing life, living in Santa Cruz, Las Gatos, Santa Barbara, Maui, San Diego, Flagstaff AZ, Lake Tahoe, Osterville MA, Sonoma, Napa, and Hampstead NC. She loved the beach and visits to Hawaii and Lake Shasta. She had an amazing way with people and was an advocate and teacher for the mentally and physically disabled adults at Sonoma Developmental Center. Besides being a mother and grandmother, this was her proudest achievement.

She had an incredible green thumb and was thought of by many as a master gardener. Everything she touched seemed to blossom and grow including the people around her. She will be missed more than anyone will ever know by her loving husband of 30 years. She brought me to Christ for which I will be eternally grateful. She was my best friend and love of my life. She left many things unfinished but made sure we knew she loved us greatly.

We ask in Her memory that everyone simply love their spouse, children and families with greater heart for we never know when our loved ones will be taken from us. She would say, Never go to sleep with anger in your heart and love your neighbor.

Please read 1 Corinthians 13 in her honor. 1Cor 13.13 So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.