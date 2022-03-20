Flora Irene Ford

1933 - 2022

Flora Irene Ford peacefully left our earthly world leaving a legacy of love and admiration. She was predeceased by husbands William Paul Leach Senior and Donald Melton Ford as well as her parents, Lester Melvin Holmes Senior and Bernice Isabell Holmes, her sister Hazel Ruth Holmes, and her baby brother Robert Eugene Holmes.

Irene has left behind siblings Margaret Ann Holliday-Hicks, Arthur Dudley Holmes, and Lester Melvin Holmes Jr.; children William Paul Leach Jr., Carolyn Isabell Neves, and Cheryl Rose Kneeland; grandchildren Katherine E. Peterson, Jason W. Leach, Joshua P. Leach, Monica R. Leach, Matthew A. Leach, Amber R. Enos, Autumn S. Guerin, Jamie D. Pitigoi-Aron, Kristen R. Vieau, Gabriel B. Miller, Joseph B. Kneeland; and 18 grandchildren & two great grandchildren.

Irene was born and raised in Arkansas, moved to Ukiah CA where she raised her family, then relocated to Napa CA where she happily lived the rest of her life. She spent many years helping and taking care of her beloved grandchildren and other family members. Irene worked most of her life as a psychiatric technician and dedicated nurse, she was most proud of her family, loved her roses, was a talented seamstress, and was famous for her love of coconut cream pie with her homemade lemonade.

She will be laid to rest in Ukiah Russian River Cemetery.