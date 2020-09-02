Forest Elijah Newcomb

1991 - 2020

Forest Elijah Newcomb passed from this world early Sunday morning August 23. He was an amazing, loving, kind-hearted soul.

Forest brought love and joy to everyone he met. He was selfless and deeply self-reflective. He was so greatly loved and was a big brother to his sister Willow Williams who he adored, a loving son to his parents Annie Mecchi and Jacob Blessing and a devoted attentive grandson to his grandparents Karen and Ray Mecchi. He was much loved by his uncle and aunt, Jason and Michelle Mecchi, and his cousins Tyler, Reese, and Layne. He came into this world to teach us what unconditional love was and the hole that he has left in our hearts with his passing is great.

Forest overcame many challenges to achieve a peaceful and beautiful life. Born with Autism and to later develop Bipolar - the cards dealt to him were not easy, but he thrived. With great determination he graduated from Vintage High School. In the last few years he had developed a deep spiritual practice meditating several hours a day and sharing his insights on compassion and love with all of us. In the last few months he grew a beautiful flower garden with his mother and nurtured it with great care.

Forest touched people in Napa and all over the world. Prayers and blessings are coming in from everywhere - Buddhist prayers being done in temples in Sri Lanka, Egyptian Coptic friends leading prayer groups, Moroccan and Egyptian Muslim friends including him in their daily devotions, Hindu and Christian friends sending devotions and prayers. Forest brought people together. He just wanted everyone to get along and love each other - something we really need in this world right now.

He was an inspiration to all of us and we will miss him terribly - there are no words. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made in Forest's name to Teens Connect Napa/Mentis. https://mentisnapa.org/donate-today-thenandnow

We will be opening up Forest's garden Sat. 9/5 and Sun. 9/6 for friends and family to come pay their respects. Please contact [email protected]