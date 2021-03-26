Menu
Frances Lenora Crawford
1923 - 2021
Frances Lenora Crawford, ninety-seven years old, passed on March 17, 2021. Frances was born, April 10, 1923 in Warner, Alberta, Canada and was one of ten children. She lived through the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression, and World War II. She left home early to support herself and started working at the age of sixteen in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. She lived fifty-six years in Fremont California before moving to the Napa Valley in 2017 to be close to her children and grandchildren.

Married to Leslie Crawford for fifty years, they had six children, two of which predeceased her: Diane Lavinia Crawford in 2005, and the other a baby boy just two days old in 1949. She is survived by remaining children, Valerie Lynn Crawford, Sally Nadine Crawford, Bradley William Crawford and Kathleen Frances Crawford. She is also survived by her daughter in-law, son-in-law, her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She loved to read, socialize, study and travel. She attended book groups and church groups. She taught children with special needs in the Fremont Unified School District for thirteen years before retiring to travel and continue to volunteer at numerous service projects in her community.

She cooked for community members in need at the Free Dining Kitchen at Centerville Presbyterian Church, in Fremont for twelve years. A member of the church for fifty-six years, Frances became an Elder and Deacon serving on numerous committees. She also volunteered at Washington Hospital as a Pink Lady and worked in the Discovery Shop supporting cancer research.

She was an integral part of community life and giving back was her passion. She took care of others and got involved in making the world a better place. Her family was her priority, and she took the best of the world she was offered and lived it to the fullest. Frances was a leader and taught her family that if you want to be in this world, you need to participate. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to follow their dreams.

Frances was always there to pick us up when we fell down both as children and as adults. Her encouraging ways taught us to care for each other and to be there even when things were hard. She showed us how to get through difficult times by praying a lot and helping others. We will always love her for that.

Frances had perseverance even at the end of her life. The medical staff from Kaiser Hospice was surprised at her fortitude. She is an example of how to keep going, be involved in life and to act with integrity. We will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to: presbyterianwomen.org/giving


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 26, 2021.
Fran was such a wonderful friend to my 94 year old mother, Marjorie, who is sad to hear this news. They attended book club and church events together. Fran was a lovely, thoughtful person. One memory that stands out was when I was visiting Mom in Fremont and Fran stopped by to bring me a small Christmas gift, a Santa mug filled with Clif bars. So special and I still have the mug. Of course the Clif bars went hiking with me! Our thoughts and sympathy go out to your family.
Suzanne Szalay
March 27, 2021
Fran was very kind, loved her family, and lived a faith filled life. Her faith and devotion opened my heart to Christ while attending a women´s retreat in the beautiful Santa Cruz mountains and I am forever grateful. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to her family with much love. Robin
Robin Jones
March 25, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Fran´s passing. I, for one, was blessed to spend time with Fran and enjoy her wonderful sense of humor and love of her family. To our extended family, we are sending prayers for comfort and virtual hugs. Love you, dear Fran.
Sharon Backman
March 25, 2021
RIP Nanny, we will always love and remember you.
Kate
March 25, 2021
