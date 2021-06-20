Frances M Proctor

1933 - 2021

Frances M Proctor 87, of Napa passed away Saturday May 15, 2021 in Hemet, California. She was born October 16, 1933 in Yuma Arizona to Mildred and Fletcher Thornton Sr. As one of five children she came to the Napa Valley in 1946.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Proctor, Sharon and William Proctor, Patricia and Tim Thorp, Melissa and Rick Cavender and Brian and Jennifer Proctor: 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Adams and her brothers Fletcher and Ronnie Thornton.

She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years Donald Proctor, her parents and her older sister Lora Casey.

Her passion for Napa and its history culminated in her volunteering at the Napa Valley Historical Society. She worked as a cook, bookkeeper and even worked at the Uptown Theatre as an usher, but always said her volunteer job at the Historical Society was her favorite by far.

A celebration of Frances's life will be held at a later date to be announced.