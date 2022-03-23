Frances Marilyn Tallerico

1937 - 2022

Frances Marilyn Tallerico was born June 21, 1937 to Jack and Ruth Calkins of Weed and passed away on Sunday March 6, 2022. She came to the Bay Area at 18 years of age and married at 19 to Joe Tallerico of Weed. They settled in Richmond until 1969, when the family then moved to Napa. In 2016 she moved back to Siskiyou county and settled in Yreka. She was a talented quilter and seamstress, loved traveling, playing cards with her friends, her Golden State Warriors, and San Francisco Giants.

She loved her grandchildren; enjoyed their sporting events and never missed their games. She is survived by her brother Gary Calkins (Lea); daughters Shelly Schloss and Janice Tallerico, son Frank Tallerico (Amy); Grandchildren Paul Schloss (Mehnaz), Benjamin Schloss (Jessica), Kate Schloss, David Schloss (Amber), Joe Tallerico, Anne Tallerico and Angela Tallerico; great grandchildren Alexander Abbott, Destiny Abbott, and Ayana Schloss. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Joe Tallerico.

She loved sitting on her front porch enjoying her phenomenal view of Mt. Shasta. A graveside service will be held at Mount Shasta Memorial Park on Friday April 15th at 1:00 p.m. Following the service there will be a gathering to celebrate her life in Yreka at the Yreka RV Park. 767 Montague Road. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences can be made at girdnerfuneralchapel.com