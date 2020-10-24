Francis "Frank" Spinelli Jr

1933 - 2020

Our beloved Francis "Frank" Spinelli Jr, was born to Francis and Eileen Spinelli in San Francisco. He passed away on October 17th, 2020. He is survived by his cherished wife Joyce, their three children Bob, Dave and Mike, six grandchildren (Rachel, Jared, Greg, Mitch, Troy and Austin), one great grandchild (Caden) and his brother Joe.

Frank graduated from the University of California, Berkeley then U.C. San Francisco's medical school. He spent twenty dedicated years serving his country as a flight surgeon in the United States Air Force before retiring as a Colonel. While in the Air Force he served as the Chief of Aerospace Medicine; Deputy Commander; Chief of ENT; Chief of Department of Clinics; National Consultant Surgeon General; and received the Air Force Commendation Medal.

After the Air Force, Frank continued as a surgeon with a medical practice in Napa where he practiced for twelve years before joining Kaiser Permanente Medical Group. He served as President of the Napa County Medical Society and was a clinical instructor at U.C. Davis Medical School.

Frank enjoyed spending time with his treasured grandchildren, tailgating and attending Cal football games, sharing a meal with friends, tending to his garden, water and snow skiing, sailing, traveling, and joining the "Good Guys" luncheon meetings.

Private services will be for immediate family and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory can be made to Queen of the Valley Foundation (queensfoundation.org) or Children's Hospital Branches (childrenshospitalbranches.org please specify Lilac branch).

The world has lost a great man, but heaven has gained one.