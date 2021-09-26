Menu
Frank "Sid" Nappi
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Frank "Sid" Nappi

1937 - 2021

Passed away peacefully at his home September 4th, with his family at his side. Born in New Jersey, he had family on both the East Coast and the West. Jackie Boutsikaris, Neil and Joey Nappi, Cousins Anna and Anthony and their families and the Smargiassi Family on the East. Jacqueline, adored daughter, Sherry, partner of 32 years, Beau Bear, and furry friends and his "Family of Friends" and neighbors on the West.

Sports "Aficionado", and Super Fan of his beloved NY Yankees, he also loved to read, paint and garden in his backyard "sanctuary".

Humor and laughter being his best medicine, he often dreamed of winning the lottery and having a resort for rescued dogs and all animals. Most evenings were spent out back with family and friends enjoying a tequila, a beer, a bowl of "macaroni" and laughing about "yah sistah".

A special Thank you to Collabria Hospice for their loving care and support.

A "Celebration of Sid" will be at his home Oct. 10th, 2pm. for all... family, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Humane Society.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
at Sid's home
CA
Old friend from Garside street, north ward Newark NJ. Rest In Peace old friend. Was just thinking about our years together in the 50´s and 60´s. Just Looking at your picture in my wedding party. Up here in New Hartford NY, looking forward to studying the lines with you when I get up there.
Frank Gesualdo aka Doc Swartz
Friend
November 13, 2021
Sid was a good friend and someone I especially appreciated. I will carry fond memories of his laughter and smile with me always.
Alan Lewis
Friend
September 27, 2021
We ALL loved Sid! He was the "Papa" of a whole crew of local restaurant and hospitality staffers, linked mostly by Domaine Chandon. Everyone that knew him was the better for it. To visit he and Sherry in their home, was to be family. The laughs and good times just rolled in abundance. He painted a quote in their garden..."Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about learning to dance in the rain". Sid lived and embodied this spirit. We will never forget him, and the countless memories.
John & Marcy Gretz
Friend
September 27, 2021
