Frayne Lowell Fennie Jr.

1951 - 2022

Frayne Lowell Fennie, Jr., a Napa resident of over forty years, passed away peacefully March 28th at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo, after a long battle with illness. Referred to as Lowell by those who knew him and "Dad" by us, he is remembered as a kind-hearted and funny man, a lover of cars, and a great dad.

Born in Stockton, California on June 20th, 1951, Lowell was the first of three children born to Frayne Lowell Fennie, Sr., and Laura Christine Fennie. A veteran of the United States Coast Guard and a graduate of Napa High School and Chico State University, he made the world a brighter place with his compassion for others and his smart sense of humor.

While attending college and working at a gas station in Chico in the 1970's, he met the first love of his life, Charmaine Marie Cetta, who was coincidentally his boss at said gas station. Charmaine would later marry Lowell and give birth to two sons, Joel and Zachary, who would both become the objects of Lowell's world. Their bond was only strengthened with Charmaine's tragic passing in 2003, when Joel was nineteen years old and Zak was only nine.

Lowell was an incredibly active and dedicated father to his boys. Although Lowell lacked musical talent himself and even described himself as "tone deaf," they both inherited the music gene from their mother, with Joel taking to the drums and Zak becoming a singer-songwriter.

On one occasion, Lowell traveled all the way to London to chaperone Joel on a Napa High School marching band trip. Nearly twenty years later, he would follow Zak on tour along the Pacific Northwest Coast, stopping at every venue his son had booked in every city along the way. He also conveniently forgot to tell Zak he would be doing so, which served as a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.

Almost as much as he loved his boys, Lowell loved cars. More specifically, he loved everything about cars: driving them, racing them, working on them, and especially, buying them. Lowell collected cars like trading cards, and he was never short of projects to work on or parts to order. He loved racing his Shelby Cobra at ThunderHill and Sonoma Raceway, where he would spend many weekends with his family as they cheered him on from the sidelines.

One of Lowell's most prized possessions was a rusted green 1933 Ford pickup truck, which he refused to repaint or restore in order to preserve the truck's authentic vintage integrity. It has lived outside his home in downtown Napa for nearly thirty years, and while many would stop and ask about purchasing the truck to keep as a collector's piece, Lowell never once considered an offer and was intent on using the vehicle in the way it was designed to be used: as a truck. It still runs to this day and will for many more.

In the last years of his life, Lowell would reconnect with his high school crush, Debbie Phillips, and the two would become not only romantic partners, but the best of friends. They considered themselves eternally blessed to have found each other again later in life. Their time together was filled with many road trips, family gatherings, and new experiences galore. He remained thankful each day for the love and happiness he had found.

Lowell is survived by his partner, Debbie, his two human sons, Joel (partner Erin) and Zak (fiancé Emma), and his 12-year-old canine son, Edgar. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Oneal, and brother, Dana Fennie (Suzy), along with nephews Trevor (Christine), Corey (Anja), and Ryan (Stephanie), as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. For celebration details, email [email protected]