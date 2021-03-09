1935 - 2021
Gary Lewis Houck went peacefully to be with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 in the company of his loved ones. Gary is reunited in heaven with his parents and his brother Gail Leyda.
Gary was born to David Louis Houck and Bessie Inez Carr on October 9, 1935 in Independence, Kansas. He is remembered by his brother Jerry Houck and sister-in-law, Donna Leyda. Gary married his High School sweetheart, Donna Rae Hartdegen and they celebrated 65 years of a loving marriage April 22, 2020. Gary adored Donna and spent his life affectionately doting and caring for her. He and Donna raised their children, Gary Steven Houck, Sherrie Caldwell (Jim), David Lewis Houck (Tiffany) in a loving Christian home. He and Donna's love for family led them to add two more children to their family, David Martin Trevino and Dana Trevino. Four grandchildren share special memories of their Papa: Matthew Ian Fleming (Hannah), David Lee Houck, Bradley Houck and Russel Houck. He is blessed to have great grandchildren, Alma and Dorothy Fleming as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gary spent his adult life living in Vallejo, Concord, mostly in Napa, and finally in Lodi.
Gary was devoted to his faith in Jesus and to caring for his family. His family life centered around serving and socializing at the Evangelical Free Church in Napa, where he served as a trustee, youth group leader and as a custodian during his retirement. He and Donna were also founding members of the Concord church.
Gary worked hard in his career as an electrician with PG&E, and his children are thankful for the strong work ethic he passed on. He was an avid fan of the Vintage and Napa High football teams, attending weekly games with Donna's Uncle, Johnny Skidmore, and with friends, Matt Fleming and Dan Solomon. He enjoyed his visits to his brother Gail's farm seeing the hogs, cattle and farm equipment. He loved camping and playing games, especially cards! They camped with a close circle of friends and begrudgingly gave up their tent just a few years ago. His family loves to tell stories and laughs about their many camp trips in Northern California and traveling to Kansas to visit his mother, brother, and relatives.
Gary's family and friends will miss his boisterous laugh, his smile, twinkling eyes, hugs and seeing his example of his faithful walk with the Lord.
The family requests donations to their favorite family camp at Mt. Herman Christian Camp: https:// www.mounthermon.org/give/
Mt. Herman Association P.O. Box 413 Mt. Herman, CA 95041
Memorial Services to be held on Friday, March 5th, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Creekside Community Church 1050 Hagen Rd., Napa, CA 94558
Published by Napa Valley Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2021.