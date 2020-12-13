Gary Proctor

1954 - 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Proctor announces his passing on December 5th 2020. He was born in Napa on June 7th 1954. He lived in Napa most of his life, until recently moving to Clearlake to be near his daughters and grandsons. Gary loved socializing anywhere, whether it be at the Fair, Walmart or the Casino. He had a big heart and was a generous man, always helping anyone in need.

Gary is survived by his daughters Stacy Hallsted and Lacey Blesio, his son Ricky Proctor, his son in law Chris Hallsted, his grandsons Ryan Hallsted and Aj Blesio.

A service will be held at a later time in Napa when we can properly celebrate his life.