Gary Proctor
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Gary Proctor

1954 - 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Proctor announces his passing on December 5th 2020. He was born in Napa on June 7th 1954. He lived in Napa most of his life, until recently moving to Clearlake to be near his daughters and grandsons. Gary loved socializing anywhere, whether it be at the Fair, Walmart or the Casino. He had a big heart and was a generous man, always helping anyone in need.

Gary is survived by his daughters Stacy Hallsted and Lacey Blesio, his son Ricky Proctor, his son in law Chris Hallsted, his grandsons Ryan Hallsted and Aj Blesio.

A service will be held at a later time in Napa when we can properly celebrate his life.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 13, 2020.
22 Entries
My condolences to u and the whole family Gary was a great man RIP MY FRIEND
Tito Colon
January 4, 2021
RIP Gary. Larger than life. Napa legend. Respect.
Robert Canavarro
January 3, 2021
Very saddened to hear this, what a character! My heart goes out to his family
Josephine briese
December 24, 2020
RIP old freind
Charles Deering
December 23, 2020
Gary great friend from our School days. R.I.P. Cathy sorry for family loss
Debbie Zepeda
December 20, 2020
RIP cousin. You will be missed.
Donna Lewis
December 15, 2020
Melinda Rivera
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about your dad. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Patty young
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about your dad he was always nice to me when ever I would see him. My prayers are with you and your family
Linda Krueger
December 14, 2020
Gary was a great friend for many years and I will miss him deeply. My prayers and thoughts are with his family. RIP Gary! Nick Brown
Nick Brown
December 14, 2020
Michael Venuta
December 14, 2020
Michael Venuta
December 14, 2020
Gary was a solid man. He spoke his mind, he wasn't shy ! He was outgoing and Yes, he did make you smile. I know he's smiling on the other side right now ! My condolences to his family
Lena Baker
December 14, 2020
R.I.P. your with our father and a better place! Say hello to all my peeps! God speed!
David Boyer
December 14, 2020
Gary was a stand up man. Was a good friend to my mother Jena and my Grandfather Caeser. I knew him all my life, and respected him a great deal. So sorry for your loss. Rest n peace Proctor
Rocky Koroknay
December 13, 2020
My condolences to Gary´s Family. Gary was my friend although I would see him occasionally.......always that Handsome Gary Smile, and he would always find a way to make me laugh Now you are in God´s arms
Lorna Borge
December 13, 2020
Dear sweet brother rest in peace you're now with Mom and Dad I love you and I will always miss you
Kathryn
December 13, 2020
Rest in peace Gary. If you grew up in Napa you knew the Proctor's, especially Gary. He played a great game of pool, had a big Fire truck for his, A1 Tree Service, you didn't dare disrespect him, couldn't date his sister Kathy without his approval. His legend will be for years you come. Sorry for your loss Kathy, Steve and family.
Robin Simmons
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Gary's passing and though it's been years since I've seen him or his brother Steve, the memories are still as fresh as if they were yesterday. My sincere condolences to Steve, his children, and other family members. RIP Gary, you will never be forgotten.
Suzan Vanmeter
December 13, 2020
He was good man And a good Friend I am proud to say Gary Proctor was my friend
Michael Venuta
December 13, 2020
RIP Gary we will see you on the other side
Julie
December 13, 2020
Go with God big guy. We will see you on the other side
Julie
December 13, 2020
