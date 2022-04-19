Gary Stamper

1945 - 1922

Gary Stamper of Napa California passed away in Panama on April 2, 2022.

He is pre deceased by his parents Wayne and Dorthy Stamper. he is survived by his sister Suzanne Stamper, his former wives Anyaa McAndrew and Sharon Stamper, his daughters Tanya McKee Schmidt, Morgan Stamper Davis, his 5 grand children and 2 great grandchildren in addition to his many fans and loyal friends.

Gary was an accomplished artist, published author, and singer and many other things He lived life his way enjoying and participating in the adventures of life. He died as he lived a rock star and free spirit.

A Memorial service with be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at the Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1237 Coombs St, Napa Ca. 2:00 p.m.