Gene Arthur Hickey
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Gene passed away suddenly on March 11, 2021 in Athens, TX. He was born to Arthur & Bernita Hickey on July 25, 1944 in Vallejo, CA.

At age 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and began service from Sacramento, CA. He served as personal clerk for the Captain.

Gene was a master wood craftsman, including general carpentry and remodel projects. He loved the outdoors especially camping and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Carol, children, Tamara, Tiffany and Jared, brother, George Dean, grandchildren, cousins and many friends.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 26, 2021.
Wonderful neighbor and friend. Enjoyed our conversations about life and living at the lake. Hope the best for Carol and his kids. He will be missed.
Jim White (Skip)
April 22, 2021
