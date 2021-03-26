Gene Arthur Hickey

1944 - 2021

Gene passed away suddenly on March 11, 2021 in Athens, TX. He was born to Arthur & Bernita Hickey on July 25, 1944 in Vallejo, CA.

At age 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and began service from Sacramento, CA. He served as personal clerk for the Captain.

Gene was a master wood craftsman, including general carpentry and remodel projects. He loved the outdoors especially camping and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Carol, children, Tamara, Tiffany and Jared, brother, George Dean, grandchildren, cousins and many friends.