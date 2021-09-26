George Edward Castle

1930 - 2021

George Edward Castle, 91, of Napa, passed away on September 17, 2021. He was born in North Hollywood, California on March 30, 1930 and moved to Napa when he was 9 years old. After attending Napa Union High School, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1949. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan for three and a half years. He would often say that living in Japan was the best time of his life. His love for Japanese people and culture would influence the rest of his life. He would enjoy telling family and friends stories about his time there.

George always knew he wanted to be a carpenter from an early age. He became a highly skilled carpenter known for his detailed craftmanship. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Local Union No. 751 since 1947 and owned Castle Construction Company until his retirement at the age of 82. His beautiful work can be seen all around the Napa Valley including the cross he made for the Queen of the Valley Hospital's iconic statue.

In 1957 he began construction on his Napa River house that was affectionately known by neighbors as George's Castle. Adorned with cupolas on the rooftops and ornate tile mosaics throughout the house, he was often seen tending to his house and it's landscaping. He helped build the Edgerly Island Fire Department on Milton Road and was one of the original volunteer firemen.

George met his wife Mary Ann in Napa and they were married on July 4, 1965 at the Highlands Inn in Caramel, California. Together they raised their daughter Georgina Castle, instilling in her the importance of family and education. George and Mary Ann were married for 26 years until her passing in 1990.

In his later years, George met his beloved partner Margaret (Peggy) Wyckoff. They enjoyed going out to breakfast together every morning with friends. They spent their golden years traveling and enjoying each other's company. He took pride in that they were together for 18 years until her passing in 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Georgina Castle (Phillip Kim); two granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Castle Kim and Sophia Joy Castle Kim; his sister Mary Ann Bryan (Peter Bryan); and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Heidi Yamate-Morgan for helping to care for him in his elder years.

George will be honored in a Celebration of Life on September 30, 2021 at 11am at the Tulocay Cemetery Chapel at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA 94559.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www.habitat.org.