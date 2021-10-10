George Janek

1962 - 2021

George Janek, 58, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep on August 27, 2021 in his Napa home.

George was born George Gary Dziubanek to Garry Dziubanek and Helene Szollosi on September 7, 1962. He liked to say that the fact that he was born in Washington, D.C. made him a true American.

George lived most of his life in Pasadena, CA, but spent nearly the last 20 years in the Napa Valley, where he was a well-loved bartender with a loyal customer base.

George leaves behind his wife of thirty years, Janice Waken Janek, and son, Christopher. Although he was an only child, he was lovingly welcomed into the Waken clan and will be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. George's rowdy laugh, his willingness to debate any issue, and warm friendship will be missed by his many friends and family.

A memorial will be held on October 15th at 11am at the Elks Lodge in Napa. More information is available at https://www.tulocaycemetery.org/mlistings. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Rifle Association.