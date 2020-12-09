Menu
Geraldine Margarite Schamun
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Geraldine Margarite Schamun

1929 - 2020

Geraldine Margarite Schamun, 91, passed away peacefully December 5th, 2020 with her family by her side.

A long time Napa resident, Gerry was born in White Sulphur Springs, Montana on May 20th, 1929. She grew up in Montana before moving to Calistoga when she was 8. She moved to Napa and met her husband of 59 years, Herb Schamun.

She worked at Kenny's Drive-in for 10 years where she met her husband, Herb. Following that, she worked at Silverado Country Club for 15 years and then became a retail clerk for Safeway for 17 years before retiring. After her retirement, Gerry enjoyed traveling and golfing where she and Herb were members of Napa Valley Country Club. Her hobbies included crafting and knitting where she made numerous gifts for her friends and family. She and her husband had a second home in Mesa, Arizona where they spent part of the year.

Gerry's husband Herb and their son, Richard, preceded her in death. Gerry is survived by her sons George and Russell (Jennifer); nine grandchildren: David, Steven, Melissa, Eric, Terra, Spencer, Meredith, Parker, and Madeline; and three great-grandchildren: London, Magnus, and Elka.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life service will be scheduled in Napa at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the following charitable organizations:

Meals on Wheels, 2521 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa, CA 94558

Napa Valley Food Bank, 1766 Industrial Way, Napa, CA 94558


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a huge loss for our little community. Gerry had so much spirit and was interested in so many things. She was always eager to help out wherever she could and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our sympathies to her entire family.
Louise Castro
December 16, 2020
So sorry to read of Jerry´s passing. My husband and I enjoyed both Herb and Jerry through many camping trips with the Weekend Loafers. Always looked forward to our Boonville outings when Jerry and Bev St.Clair worked one of the gates. One year Jerry appeared riding on a float in the local parade much to our delight. When you look up the word "personality" Jerry´s name should appear! Happy Trails to Herb and Jerry, until we meet again.
Claudia Luque
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I worked with her at Safeway & she was always such a bubbly nice lady. When I saw her awhile back we said when COVID settled we wanted to do lunch She told me all the things she was doing so I know she was living life to the fullest. to her loved ones
Cheryl Meyerdirk
December 11, 2020
Gerry was a really wonderful person. I worked with her for many years at Safeway. She was so full of life always laughing and joking and making you smile. I will miss her very much.
Corrine Mason
December 11, 2020
Lovely, kind lady, How lucky I am to have met you. When I was a new resident of the community where she lived, she would come over to give me a special, joyful greeting at events. Her photo captures the sweet person that she was. I would enjoy seeing her walk by outside with friends and it is sad to know that I won't see her again.
Christina Watras
December 10, 2020
Russ, I am so sorry for the loss of your sweet mother. She was quite the character. I´ll always remember her. Peace and love being sent your way.
Cheri Gregory
December 10, 2020
Russ, George and family I am so sorry for your loss. Sending lots of love and prayers.
Brenda Nickerson
December 9, 2020
To the family. I worked with her at Safeway. She was a great person
Orval Davis
December 9, 2020
