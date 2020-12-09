Geraldine Margarite Schamun

1929 - 2020

Geraldine Margarite Schamun, 91, passed away peacefully December 5th, 2020 with her family by her side.

A long time Napa resident, Gerry was born in White Sulphur Springs, Montana on May 20th, 1929. She grew up in Montana before moving to Calistoga when she was 8. She moved to Napa and met her husband of 59 years, Herb Schamun.

She worked at Kenny's Drive-in for 10 years where she met her husband, Herb. Following that, she worked at Silverado Country Club for 15 years and then became a retail clerk for Safeway for 17 years before retiring. After her retirement, Gerry enjoyed traveling and golfing where she and Herb were members of Napa Valley Country Club. Her hobbies included crafting and knitting where she made numerous gifts for her friends and family. She and her husband had a second home in Mesa, Arizona where they spent part of the year.

Gerry's husband Herb and their son, Richard, preceded her in death. Gerry is survived by her sons George and Russell (Jennifer); nine grandchildren: David, Steven, Melissa, Eric, Terra, Spencer, Meredith, Parker, and Madeline; and three great-grandchildren: London, Magnus, and Elka.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life service will be scheduled in Napa at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the following charitable organizations:

Meals on Wheels, 2521 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa, CA 94558

Napa Valley Food Bank, 1766 Industrial Way, Napa, CA 94558